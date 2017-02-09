This Cat Who Figured Out How To Get Water Straight Out Of The Fridge Is Inspiring AF

She said the family tried to teach Milo tricks they had taught Foster, but he never really got them. Instead, he likes to get into mischief and play fetch.

“Milo is more interested in doing things his own way,” she said.

Jenna’s mom, Rhonda, added that Milo is a “funny guy.”

“He hides things from us including his collar that has been missing for a couple of months,” she said. “He will hide his toys too.”