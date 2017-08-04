 go to content

People Can't Handle This Mom's Super Savage Joke To Her Twin Daughters

"From tots to THOTs."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Brisa, a 15-year-old from Texas, her twin sister Bianca, and their mom, Eddika. Brisa told BuzzFeed News that her mom is "super funny" and the three are very close.

"My mom had us at a really young age so it's really just been us three growing up together," she said.
Twitter: @brisagirk

"My mom had us at a really young age so it's really just been us three growing up together," she said.

Eddika is a pretty hip mom, her daughter said, and is up on all the latest social media trends and ~lingo.~

"She loves to Snapchat and posts things about us on her Snapchat saying we think we're cute and things like that," Brisa said.
Twitter: @brisagirk

"She loves to Snapchat and posts things about us on her Snapchat saying we think we're cute and things like that," Brisa said.

Recently, Eddika was going through old photos of her twins when she decided to roast them a little bit with a #tbt. She sent them two photos, and wrote, "From Tots to Thots 😏."

Eddika told BuzzFeed News she was, of course, completely joking. "They are good girls, and make me proud every day," she said.
Twitter: @brisagirk

Eddika told BuzzFeed News she was, of course, completely joking.

"They are good girls, and make me proud every day," she said.

Brisa of course, shared her mom's roast on Twitter. People applauded Eddika for her very excellent troll.

@brisagirk
Victor @VicDaShadow

@brisagirk

Reply Retweet Favorite

They thought it was totally savage.

how are parents so savage without even trying
Teenager Notes @teenagernotes

how are parents so savage without even trying

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they were impressed Eddika knew what a THOT even was.

@brisagirk @CallMe_Lani Wowwww your mom actually knows what thots mean 😭😭 my mom said "thought what?" When I say it around her 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️
💖🌸🌷🎀💝 @_noskcaj_

@brisagirk @CallMe_Lani Wowwww your mom actually knows what thots mean 😭😭 my mom said "thought what?" When I say it around her 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Eddika said her reaction to her new Twitter fame is: 😱.

Her daughter added that her mom "swears up and down she's funny and this boosted her ego even more."

"She wants to change her Instagram to 'totstothots_mom,'" she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

