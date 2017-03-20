Tomi Lahren Has Reportedly Been Suspended From Her Show After Admitting She’s Pro-Choice

“First of all, we have a whole bunch of different kinds of people that work here…If you’re pro-choice, you can have a job at The Blaze,” he said.

However, he said he disagreed with Lahren’s comments that conservatives who are anti-abortion are “hypocrites,” citing passages from the US Constitution he said he believed backed up his argument.

“I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn,” he said. “It’s very, very clear. But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions.”

He didn’t directly comment on Lahren’s future at the network.