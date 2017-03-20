Get Our News App
Tomi Lahren Has Reportedly Been Suspended From Her Show After Admitting She’s Pro-Choice

“You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren has reportedly been suspended from her show on The Blaze, after her recent admission she supports abortion rights caused controversy with fans.

Instagram: @tomilahren

2. Lahren, who has gained viral fame for her inflammatory remarks about millennials, liberals, and others, has been suspended for a week, the Daily Caller reported.

Instagram: @tomilahren

The 24-year-old’s contract with the network is up in September, and she may leave the network before that, “multiple sources” told the website.

Leon Wolf, the managing editor of the network, told the Daily Beast that staffers had been informed that Lahren’s show would not be in production this week.

He didn’t use the word “suspended,” the website reported.

3. Lahren made the comments in an appearance on The View on Friday, saying to believe in limited government but be against abortion rights would make her a “hypocrite.”

“You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she said.

5. Her comments drew ire from her conservative fans, many who said they were outraged she would support abortion rights.

6. They said they would no longer be supporting her show.

@TomiLahren I used to be a big fan and was rooting for your rise. But unfortunately I can't stand by someone that supports such an atrocity.

— JR Come and Take It (@encryptedcrypt)

7. One of her detractors was Matt Walsh, a columnist who works with Lahren at The Blaze. On Monday, he said Lahren is the one who actually is a “hypocrite.”

Pro-lifers aren’t the ones being hypocrites, Tomi. You are. https://t.co/alv0GbTubE

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog)

8. Neither The Blaze nor Lahren returned a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. However, Lahren has been dropping some subtweets since her episode aired.

No one hunts small deer 🦌 this too shall pass. #mondaymotivation

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren)

9. In one, she shared a clip of the View hosts defending her speaking her mind. “Interesting,” she wrote.

Interesting. https://t.co/xSX933t2TF

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren)

10. On his radio show on Monday, The Blaze founder Glenn Beck said he wouldn’t stop a person who believed in abortion rights from working at his company.

View this image ›

glennbeck.com

“First of all, we have a whole bunch of different kinds of people that work here…If you’re pro-choice, you can have a job at The Blaze,” he said.

However, he said he disagreed with Lahren’s comments that conservatives who are anti-abortion are “hypocrites,” citing passages from the US Constitution he said he believed backed up his argument.

“I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn,” he said. “It’s very, very clear. But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions.”

He didn’t directly comment on Lahren’s future at the network.

