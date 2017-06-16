Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

These Parents Let Their Baby Make Her Own Artwork For Her Room And It Turned Out Incredible

Can Maya make me a piece?

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Ryan Dalton, his wife Raniece, and their 16-month old daughter, Maya. The family recently moved from Brooklyn to Alabama for a "slower pace" of life.

Ryan told BuzzFeed News that he and his wife try to parent Maya in a more "adventurous" way, by letting her explore her world on her own terms."I like her to explore and be free," he said.The couple is expecting their second child, and recently bought their first home. Ryan said he has been excited to finally own a home after years of renting."It's an opportunity I have been waiting for, to have a place we can really make our own," he said.
Ryan Dalton

Ryan told BuzzFeed News that he and his wife try to parent Maya in a more "adventurous" way, by letting her explore her world on her own terms.

"I like her to explore and be free," he said.

The couple is expecting their second child, and recently bought their first home. Ryan said he has been excited to finally own a home after years of renting.

"It's an opportunity I have been waiting for, to have a place we can really make our own," he said.

In that spirit, Ryan said he had the idea to let Maya create her own artwork for her new room. "I wanted her to take part in decorating her space," he said.

Ryan Dalton

Maya had never painted before except for a brief experience at a children's museum, but Ryan said that didn't stop her.

Ryan Dalton

After her dad put some paint in bowls, and showed her how to use the brush, Maya got to work.

Ryan Dalton

Ryan said his daughter is not messy, and was "very particular" about how she painted. "It was all really interesting to watch her experiment and explore and just have fun," he said.

Ryan Dalton

Her favorite part, he said, seemed to be mixing the colors.

Ryan Dalton

Ryan added that he thinks the painting turned out ~abstract~ because Maya is so young, and isn't "bound to any rules."

Ryan Dalton

The young artist in action!

Ryan Dalton @capetownbrown

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here is the finished product, and it's pretty impressive.

Ryan Dalton

Ryan said they thought the first one turned out so cool, that they had Maya do it again on a black canvas.

Ryan Dalton

The coolest part of all may be the fact that Maya recognizes that she painted the paintings herself. Ryan said he hung them temporarily in their rental as they wait to move, and they were amazed that Maya seems to know her own art.

"Every time Maya sees it she smiles and points and laughs," he said. "She knows she was a part of it and created it."
Ryan Dalton

"Every time Maya sees it she smiles and points and laughs," he said. "She knows she was a part of it and created it."

Can we get a painting too, Maya?

Ryan Dalton

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews