This Couple Is Worried They Will Have To Delay Their Wedding Due To Trump’s Immigration Ban

The order as currently written would suspend immigration to the US for visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for at least 30 days. The order is expected to be signed in the coming days or weeks.

Aliabadi said that people like him and his fiancé, who this policy would directly affect, have been left completely in the dark about what it means for them.

“We don’t know what to plan for our life,” he said.

He added that his fiancé is upset and in shock at the news, and they are both confused as to why this would happen in America.

“This is not the image I have of the US,” he said. “It’s a great country.”