This Catch From The Super Bowl Is Mind-Blowingly Impressive

1. This Super Bowl catch from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the most insane thing you’ve maybe ever seen.
4. And in slo-mo.
7. People, were shook duh.
In The News Today
- Trump asked James Comey to stop the investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo by the ex-FBI director.
- Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she's in talks with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary.
- Students at the California Institute of Technology are protesting the return of a professor who'd been suspended for harassing two female students.
- The internet is having a field day with a hot new trend for summer 2017: rompers FOR MEN 🔥👨
More News
