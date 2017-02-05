Get Our App!
This Catch From The Super Bowl Is Mind-Blowingly Impressive

Wtf??

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This Super Bowl catch from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the most insane thing you’ve maybe ever seen.

3. Here is a closer version.

4. And in slo-mo.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

5. Hollllllly shit.

6. How????

It's a catch

— Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports)

7. People, were shook duh.

When Edelman makes that catch #SuperBowl

— Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion)

8. Is this the best catch in Super Bowl history?

WATCH: Julian Edelman just made perhaps the greatest catch in Super Bowl history https://t.co/PvtpguJQPi

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow)

