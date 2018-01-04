 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Selena Gomez Stan Mocked The Death Of Demi Lovato's Dad On Twitter And It Got Really Ugly

Stan Twitter is now making fun of Gomez's kidney transplant and the terror attack in Manchester, among other things.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you're unfamiliar, Stan Twitter is a place where superfans of artists merge to debate and chat about their faves.

Happy New Year, Selenation!! Excited for 2018 💋
Official Selenators @SelenaFanClub

Happy New Year, Selenation!! Excited for 2018 💋

Reply Retweet Favorite

It can be innocent and fun, but also nasty and dark. For example, stans of other artists have been attacking stans of Selena Gomez by making fun of her kidney transplant and accusing her of faking lupus to cover up cocaine use.

Haters of Ariana Grande also attack her in horrible ways, such as accusing her of "killing her own fans" because of the attack at her Manchester concert last year.
Twitter

Haters of Ariana Grande also attack her in horrible ways, such as accusing her of "killing her own fans" because of the attack at her Manchester concert last year.

Advertisement

Recently, a meme took off in this corner of the internet, like this example below. "Wear black if you're the most influential artist of all time," this Kanye West stan says, showing four artists, but only Kanye in black.

Wear black if you're the most influential artist of all time
Kanye bars @kanye_bars

Wear black if you're the most influential artist of all time

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's another example. You get the point.

wear black if your latest instagram post got 5M+ likes
carol @mariahslut

wear black if your latest instagram post got 5M+ likes

Reply Retweet Favorite

Unfortunately, haters of Selena, like this Taylor Swift stan account, turned the meme into a way to make cruel jokes about Selena's kidney transplant.

Twitter

"Wear yellow if both of your kidneys are working properly."

Twitter

It's pretty gross, TBH!

Twitter
Advertisement

So, a stan account that claims to be "selena #1 stan" (but has 30 followers) responded with their own meme. They attacked Demi Lovato stans by mocking the death of Lovato's father.

Lovato's father, Patrick, died in June 2013. The star has said her father was abusive and struggled with mental illness.Lovato was raised by her stepdad, Eddie, who she is close with.

Lovato's father, Patrick, died in June 2013. The star has said her father was abusive and struggled with mental illness.

Lovato was raised by her stepdad, Eddie, who she is close with.

These attacks mostly flew under the radar until Thursday, when @OceanGrownTREEZ tweeted the above example out to his more than 38,000 followers.

Stan twitter really weird af.. This account making fun of Demi Lovato's dad dying of cancer. https://t.co/ZLTt6VVou3
TREEZ™ 🌊🌲♿ @OceanGrownTREEZ

Stan twitter really weird af.. This account making fun of Demi Lovato's dad dying of cancer. https://t.co/ZLTt6VVou3

Reply Retweet Favorite

People began to take notice, and most were like, WTF?

delete. this is disgusting and hurtful. https://t.co/JVOaHLDLyn
kayees @haileyscabello

delete. this is disgusting and hurtful. https://t.co/JVOaHLDLyn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other stan accounts swiftly denounced it.

this is way too disrespectful I stan Demi but I don’t hate selena at all I like her tbh I’ve never ever made a joke… https://t.co/cZazTKO6Q1
Dana @TMYLMD

this is way too disrespectful I stan Demi but I don’t hate selena at all I like her tbh I’ve never ever made a joke… https://t.co/cZazTKO6Q1

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said this stan crossed a line.

this is disgusting and really the lowest you can go. if you think selena would be proud you're damn wrong, delete t… https://t.co/QLLMlgKyHJ
elle @stanbergs

this is disgusting and really the lowest you can go. if you think selena would be proud you're damn wrong, delete t… https://t.co/QLLMlgKyHJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Some called the culture toxic.

this also goes towards Demi’s past drug use and Selena’s lupus/kidney transplant. Why are we making fun of these la… https://t.co/t3uhKzneg7
drew @DangerousBreak

this also goes towards Demi’s past drug use and Selena’s lupus/kidney transplant. Why are we making fun of these la… https://t.co/t3uhKzneg7

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, some just continued to bash each other.

Girlie do you even know how stupid this tweet is?? I'm not surprised tho cus that's what we expect from Selena stan… https://t.co/FHMrkPdSCD
roxnee @Jusbubrauhl

Girlie do you even know how stupid this tweet is?? I'm not surprised tho cus that's what we expect from Selena stan… https://t.co/FHMrkPdSCD

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Hypocrisy at its finest."

selenators think it’s funny to joke about death but have a mental breakdown whenever “selena” &amp; “kidney” are in the… https://t.co/cRO8DRK9nu
ari @holytrusts

selenators think it’s funny to joke about death but have a mental breakdown whenever “selena” &amp; “kidney” are in the… https://t.co/cRO8DRK9nu

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some just kept bashing Selena.

Selena is literally the kind of girl who unfollows her own mother, the woman who raised her for a toxic relationshi… https://t.co/mZMaQcAJHy
Ian 🦎 @demilovtimes

Selena is literally the kind of girl who unfollows her own mother, the woman who raised her for a toxic relationshi… https://t.co/mZMaQcAJHy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people are calling for their community to become less cruel.

Anyway, if you didn't know this was going on, now you know!

i can’t believe there are people that use demi’s dead father as a drag. just like i can’t believe people use selena… https://t.co/2kN3WqhpFs
d | 76 @headforneuro

i can’t believe there are people that use demi’s dead father as a drag. just like i can’t believe people use selena… https://t.co/2kN3WqhpFs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement