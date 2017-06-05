This Mom And Daughter Recreated A Photo From Her First Day Of School On Her High School Grad Day

Gabrielle Yowell

Gabrielle told BuzzFeed News she is planning to attend Indiana State University in the fall to study biology, and her mom has been a steadfast supporter in her life.

"My mom and I are very close, we're always together," she said.

The teen said that her graduation day was even more special to her because her mom fought breast cancer last year.

"She fought through it and was able to see me graduate," she said.