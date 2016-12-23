Suspect Arrested In Fatal Road-Rage Shooting Of 3-Year-Old

He then allegedly exited his car, approached King-Macon’s car, and fired shots into the vehicle.

King-Macon, who wasn’t shot, was able to drive away and pull into a parking lot about 10 miles away. She then realized her grandson had been hit

“Acen has been shot! Oh my God!” she said while on the phone with 911, according to the AP.

Acen later died in the hospital. The crime appears to be random, according to authorities.

“The grandma and 3-year-old victim are innocent and have no relationship…[with] the suspect,” the Little Rock police wrote on Twitter.

Kaplan said solving the case was a high priority for the US Marshal’s Service.

“This case went to the forefront,” he told the AP. “This was the priority for the Marshals Service. Everything else was set aside and this went to the top of the list.”