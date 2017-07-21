Sections

Walmart Is Having Workers Wear Capes For The Summer And Honestly It's Iconic

"I dead ass went to Walmart and saw all these grown ass ppl wearing capes."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Kennedy, a 21-year-old college student from Arkansas. She has been working at Walmart for the summer and told BuzzFeed News she has really enjoyed it so far.

"I get along really well with all of my managers and co-workers. It's a very fun and easy going environment, so I can't complain," she said.
Twitter: @HelloKennedi

This year, Walmart's back-to-school ad campaign is called "Own the School Year Like a Hero."

The retailer says it is designating certain employees as in-store "Back-to-School Helpers" in order to make the store the top, one-stop shop for going back to school.

"It takes a superhero to know a superhero!" a Walmart spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "Our associates are helping customers zoom through the check-out line and get any items they forgot in a flash so kids can go back to school feeling like a superhero."

For this ~theme~, Walmart is having some of its employees wear capes as part of their uniform. Kennedy said when she found out, she thought it was a bit embarrassing.

"Initially I was a bit embarrassed because I thought I'd look silly," she said.Kennedy said in her store, self-checkout hosts like herself and managers are the only ones required to wear the capes. Other employees can wear them for fun.
Twitter: @HelloKennedi

Kennedy said she's a pretty active social media user, so she jokingly tweeted out the photo saying, "I'm quitting." People couldn't handle the amazing new Walmart attire.

Twitter

They were ALL for the cape.

@HelloKennedi If your cape doesn't help you do your job with dignity, it's the wrong cape.
The Grammarian @GrammarianHero

@HelloKennedi If your cape doesn't help you do your job with dignity, it's the wrong cape.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Honestly, no one could handle it.

@HelloKennedi I saw that when I went to Walmart today. I was like tf they got on capes for...They are mad childish for this 😂😂😂😂
Javonte ♐️💫 @jcobb94

@HelloKennedi I saw that when I went to Walmart today. I was like tf they got on capes for...They are mad childish for this 😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other Walmart employees also shared their ~cape looks~.

@HelloKennedi Y'all trippin I looked fly in my cape
M🎌 @MeloBoolin

@HelloKennedi Y'all trippin I looked fly in my cape

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cape life is the best life.

I wanna know what person in corporate at Walmart came up with the idea for CSMs to wear fricking capes at work 🙄
lauren maddox @LMaddox24

I wanna know what person in corporate at Walmart came up with the idea for CSMs to wear fricking capes at work 🙄

Reply Retweet Favorite

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

@HelloKennedi 💀💀💀💀"pose for Walmart's Facebook page"
TYRA BANKS @lilbroccoli_

@HelloKennedi 💀💀💀💀"pose for Walmart's Facebook page"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I dont know if I've ever been so excited about work in my life," said one person.

I work at Walmart and they gave us capes. I dont know if I've ever been so excited about work in my life.… https://t.co/Od2hgkANEB
Antisocial Pessimist @Gypsi_Soul_

I work at Walmart and they gave us capes. I dont know if I've ever been so excited about work in my life.… https://t.co/Od2hgkANEB

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kennedy wasn't the only one tweeting about her summer of #thecape. Tons of other people are sharing pics on Twitter.

It's happened walmart has gone insane the employees are wearing capes
Robert Huckabee @robb2974

It's happened walmart has gone insane the employees are wearing capes

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many thought it was totally hilarious.

Walked into Walmart and everybody has capes on? 😂
andrewww @ayyymendoza

Walked into Walmart and everybody has capes on? 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's too much.

When I see Walmart employees with them Capes on
D. $OllAZ 💰💸 @DsmoothDavis

When I see Walmart employees with them Capes on

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of people reported live from the field.

I JUST SEEN A WALMART WORKER WITH ONE OF THOSE BRIGHT ASS YELLOW CAPES IM DED
Lil wavy @saraaaahb_

I JUST SEEN A WALMART WORKER WITH ONE OF THOSE BRIGHT ASS YELLOW CAPES IM DED

Reply Retweet Favorite

They even drew people in.

I said I would never go to walmart again but I gotta see these capes yo lol
YAC HOUSE VEGA @IAmWiseVega

I said I would never go to walmart again but I gotta see these capes yo lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Can we have one?

I dead ass went to Walmart and saw all these grown ass ppl wearing capes... I wanted one. Bad. 😂 https://t.co/QLdRv7XmiI
NɅṪE ⚓️ @ShutUpNate

I dead ass went to Walmart and saw all these grown ass ppl wearing capes... I wanted one. Bad. 😂 https://t.co/QLdRv7XmiI

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kennedy said all of the great responses to her tweet have made her realize she shouldn't be embarrassed and instead enjoy her cape experience.

"Surprisingly, everybody is having a lot of fun with them, from the managers on down to the cashiers and the stockers," she said. "We've been running up and down the aisle just to make our capes fly and calling ourselves the 'Super Clerks,' so it's been really fun."

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

