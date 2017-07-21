Walmart Is Having Workers Wear Capes For The Summer And Honestly It's Iconic

Share On more Share On more

"I get along really well with all of my managers and co-workers. It's a very fun and easy going environment, so I can't complain," she said.

This is Kennedy, a 21-year-old college student from Arkansas. She has been working at Walmart for the summer and told BuzzFeed News she has really enjoyed it so far.

This year, Walmart's back-to-school ad campaign is called "Own the School Year Like a Hero."

The retailer says it is designating certain employees as in-store "Back-to-School Helpers" in order to make the store the top, one-stop shop for going back to school.

"It takes a superhero to know a superhero!" a Walmart spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "Our associates are helping customers zoom through the check-out line and get any items they forgot in a flash so kids can go back to school feeling like a superhero."