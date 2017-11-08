The Founders Of Lularoe Say People Accusing Them Of Running A Pyramid Scheme Have An "Uneducated Opinion"

CBS This Morning

The company made headlines last month when two class-actions lawsuits were filed against it by former people with accounts.

One of the lawsuits accused the company of running a "pyramid scheme," saying the company enticed women to buy thousands of dollars worth of its clothing, knowing they would never be able to sell it. The plaintiffs claimed the company was actually making its reported $2 billion in sales this year off its retail sellers, who were then stuck with thousands of dollars worth of clothing they could never sell, because, in part, the market was flooded with retailers.

These followed a class-action lawsuit in April, which alleged Lularoe was selling subpar products that ripped like "wet toilet paper."