People Are Shook By This Baseball Team's Very Unique New Mascot

The Chiba Lotte Marines are a Japanese baseball team. Recently, they introduced a new mascot — this cool fish.
The fish has been delighting fans in Japan by dancing around at games (dat fish got moves).
Sometimes, he would even "swim" on the grass, MLB.com reported.
On Saturday, the team wrote on Twitter that its "mystery fish" was about to ~evolve~ into its "third form."
At a game over the weekend, the fish "evolved." And...OMG, wtf is happening???
What...is...that?
The "evolution" appears to be puking out its own "spine."
The spine then dances pretty fabulously, while simultaneously being creepy AF.
😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯
People both at home and abroad were shook.
WHO IS SHE???
And of course, people meme'd it.
"Me trying shed this extra weight."
Sadly, however, spine fish is a limited-time only mascot. He has since returned to the ocean, according to CBS Sports.
However, CBS Sports reported the fish may return at some point. We can dream!
Click here to read about this story in Japanese.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/jp/harunayamazaki/lotte-sakana?utm_term=.dwgWRXnKMP#.mv9VeyYMDZ
