People Are Shook By This Baseball Team's Very Unique New Mascot

Who is she?

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Chiba Lotte Marines are a Japanese baseball team. Recently, they introduced a new mascot — this cool fish.

The new mascot joined the team last month and cheers alongside the Marines' bird mascots, reports MLB.com.
The new mascot joined the team last month and cheers alongside the Marines' bird mascots, reports MLB.com.

The fish has been delighting fans in Japan by dancing around at games (dat fish got moves).

Steve@ロッテを優勝させるぞ！！ @lovelovemarines

Sometimes, he would even "swim" on the grass, MLB.com reported.

四六時中ロッテ @marinesexprees

ロッテの新キャラ魚くん

On Saturday, the team wrote on Twitter that its "mystery fish" was about to ~evolve~ into its "third form."

千葉ロッテマリーンズ公式アカウント @Chiba_Lotte

いよいよ明日、第3形態に進化を遂げる魚。想像を絶する変化を見せるとの調査結果も出ています。5回裏に注目です。グヒヒヒヒ、と謎の魚。(謎の魚調査チーム) #chibalotte

At a game over the weekend, the fish "evolved." And...OMG, wtf is happening???

パ・リーグTV公式 @PacificleagueTV

【報告】謎チョウチンアンコウ進化。#提灯鮟鱇対策本部 #提鮟対 #chibalotte

What...is...that?

千葉ロッテマリーンズ公式アカウント @Chiba_Lotte

魚の第3形態を至近距離から撮影する事が出来ました。(広報) #chibalotte #謎の魚

The "evolution" appears to be puking out its own "spine."

tv.pacificleague.jp

The spine then dances pretty fabulously, while simultaneously being creepy AF.

tv.pacificleague.jp

😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯😯

tv.pacificleague.jp

People both at home and abroad were shook.

Johnny Esfeller @jhesfellerIV

Not totally sure what's even going on here. But I've watched it a hundred times anyway https://t.co/TANEFmGpxU

WHO IS SHE???

(u)mami @znnpai

WHO IS SHE PART TWOOOO https://t.co/kbXus1QpqT

And of course, people meme'd it.

josh terry @JoshhTerry

trying to get over a hangover like https://t.co/6KsYhosDNr

"Me trying shed this extra weight."

【ＨＡＮＮＡＨ】 @lookgnarok1

me trying shed this extra weight https://t.co/pRqqJ4zkYo

Sadly, however, spine fish is a limited-time only mascot. He has since returned to the ocean, according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB

The Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan are sending their amazing fish mascot back to the sea (Pic: @sn_baseball_jp)… https://t.co/MbLG3BMmuu

However, CBS Sports reported the fish may return at some point. We can dream!

ちーかま@祈祷中 @ciikama

魚好きなみなさんへ

Click here to read about this story in Japanese.

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jp/harunayamazaki/lotte-sakana?utm_term=.dwgWRXnKMP#.mv9VeyYMDZ

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

