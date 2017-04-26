Sections

A 3-Foot Long Giant Baby Bunny Died After Traveling On A United Airlines Flight

RIP Simon.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A baby bunny named Simon, who was expected to grow to be a giant, dog-sized rabbit, died on a United Airlines flight on Monday while on his way to meet his new owner.

The bunny was travelling from the UK home of Annette Edwards, a breeder of giant bunnies, to Chicago. A United Airlines spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Simon arrived in good health, and was transported to a holding area.

She said Simon had been bought by a celebrity but did not name the would-be owner.
Later, when representatives checked on Simon in his crate, they found he had died. The spokesperson said the airline offered to do a necropsy on the animal, but the customer declined.

Edwards told the Associated Press that Simon, who at 10 months of age was 3 feet long, was in good health before the trip. "Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane," she said. "He was fit as a fiddle."

She said Simon had been bought by a celebrity but did not name the would-be owner.

Edwards raises and breeds the Continental Giant rabbits from the UK and sells them "all over the world," according to her website. One of her rabbits, Darius, has the world record as the "longest bunny in the world," she claims.

The bunny's death comes after a rough few weeks of publicity for United Airlines.

Footage of police dragging of a doctor off a United plane in Chicago caused international outrage and has led to legal action against the company.

Last month, the airline also came under criticism after barring three girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings.

