This Teen Got Totally Caught Trying To Break Into Her Boyfriend's Phone And There's Hilarious Evidence

This is 17-year-old Dakota Smith and her 16-year-old boyfriend Kielan Smith (no, they aren't related). Dakota told BuzzFeed News they have been dating for a little over a year, and met playing basketball.

Recently, Kielan decided to play a little prank on his girlfriend.

He told her that he had "a bunch of pictures of me that he secretly takes on his phone, but he wouldn't show me," Dakota said.

Obviously, she wanted to see what they were. So, when he was gone she tried to hack into his phone.

"He knew I was gonna try to break into his phone so he basically set me up," she said.