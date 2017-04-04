Sections

This Teen Got Totally Caught Trying To Break Into Her Boyfriend's Phone And There's Hilarious Evidence

INTRUDER ALERT.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 17-year-old Dakota Smith and her 16-year-old boyfriend Kielan Smith (no, they aren't related). Dakota told BuzzFeed News they have been dating for a little over a year, and met playing basketball.

Dakota Smith
Dakota Smith

Recently, Kielan decided to play a little prank on his girlfriend.

He told her that he had "a bunch of pictures of me that he secretly takes on his phone, but he wouldn't show me," Dakota said.

Obviously, she wanted to see what they were. So, when he was gone she tried to hack into his phone.

"He knew I was gonna try to break into his phone so he basically set me up," she said.

Little did Dakota know, Kielan had downloaded an app that takes pictures of "intruders" that try to break into his phone. So, Dakota was caught red-handed, and the photos are hilarious.

Dakota Smith
Dakota Smith

INTRUDER ALERT.

Dakota Smith

When Kielan approached her about trying to break into his phone, she obviously denied it. But then he whipped out the ~evidence.~

"I kept saying 'that isn't me,' but like after five minutes I just busted out laughing and told him it was me," she said. "We laughed about it cause I'm a horrible liar and he already knew he was just waiting for me to admit it."

She added: "We started laughing because crazy funny stuff is always happening to us like that. It's pretty normal."

Dakota thought the whole thing was hilarious, so she decided to tweet about it. People thought the whole thing was gold.

lmao so my boyfriend phone takes a picture everytime someone gets the unlock password wrong, and they're all of me… https://t.co/HJ52gwW1Y1
kota :) @princesskotaaaa

lmao so my boyfriend phone takes a picture everytime someone gets the unlock password wrong, and they're all of me… https://t.co/HJ52gwW1Y1

Reply Retweet Favorite

They couldn't handle Dakota's ~undercover operation.~

@princesskotaaaa she got shades on looking like she tryna hide her face 😂😂💀💀
In Me I Trust @MilliJusCoolin

@princesskotaaaa she got shades on looking like she tryna hide her face 😂😂💀💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

They especially appreciated her "scammer shades."

@princesskotaaaa In ya scammer shades😂
Yevgeny @D_Buirst

@princesskotaaaa In ya scammer shades😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She looks like a whole burglar," one person said.

@princesskotaaaa @J_Dubbbb96 She looks like a whole burglar
Brian @KcPrince_

@princesskotaaaa @J_Dubbbb96 She looks like a whole burglar

Reply Retweet Favorite

One mom even shared an adorable shot of her own phone intruder.

@princesskotaaaa this is my son everyday, like he knows the general code. I started locking his favourite apps. 😂😂😂
Onyinye @onyiiix

@princesskotaaaa this is my son everyday, like he knows the general code. I started locking his favourite apps. 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dakota said all of the social media attention has been a little overwhelming, but her boyfriend thinks it is funny.

"He keeps calling me a social media celebrity," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

