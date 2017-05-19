Rats Will Crawl Around You As You Eat At This New Creepy Cafe

The San Francisco Dungeon

After dining with the rodents crawling on you, you get to interact with the rats for 15 minutes.

The rats will be provided by Rattie Ratz, a local nonprofit dedicated to rat adoption and welfare.

The Dungeon didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but Clarkson told Eater that the food wouldn't be made where the rats are dwelling.

"We’re obviously following all food code and hygiene requirements,” he said.