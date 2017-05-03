Sections

This High School Senior Came Up With An Amazing Yearbook Quote And We Are Screaming

"Bless this truth teller."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Savanna Tomlinson is a 17-year-old high school senior in Florida. A few months ago, she saw a post on Instagram that made her laugh.

Savanna Tomlinson
Savanna told BuzzFeed News the post was from a guy who claimed he had gotten a free plane ticket by using his "sounded white" voice on the phone.

"I thought it was funny, but when it came time to find a job or handle business, I caught myself using this so-called 'white' voice," she said.

The joke has indeed been floating around social media, such as this post by comedian Jaboukie.

So when it came time to pick a senior quote for her yearbook, Savanna used the post as some amazing inspo. She wrote, "Anything is possible if you sound Caucasian on the phone."

"I just switched up the words a bit and put it in a more appropriate way and submitted it to my school's yearbook team," she said.
Savanna Tomlinson

"I just switched up the words a bit and put it in a more appropriate way and submitted it to my school's yearbook team," she said.

She also decided to post it on Twitter, writing, "Going out with a bang." Her quote went super viral, because, obviously.

Going out with a bang 😎💣
Savy @TRILLAAXX_

Going out with a bang 😎💣

People thought she totally slayed the game by having an original, funny, AND poignant quote.

@TRILLAAXX_ @hoennzollern Slay any harder and you'll have to change your name to Buffy
alt.mjp.com/serval @386dx4

@TRILLAAXX_ @hoennzollern Slay any harder and you'll have to change your name to Buffy

And many people said they could really relate to it.

@TRILLAAXX_ @_RichyDee me literally every time I answer the phone lol
sydney @okayysyd

@TRILLAAXX_ @_RichyDee me literally every time I answer the phone lol

They said it was too true.

@TRILLAAXX_ It's the truth... my wife worked in sales for years, would talk to people on the phone and they'd come… https://t.co/gw8wc7rmMI
Matt aka Wally West @TheThirdFlash

@TRILLAAXX_ It's the truth... my wife worked in sales for years, would talk to people on the phone and they'd come… https://t.co/gw8wc7rmMI

"Bless this truth teller."

@TRILLAAXX_ @prabhbob bless this truth teller
Leah Likes Dogs @LeahLikesDogs

@TRILLAAXX_ @prabhbob bless this truth teller

"Savanna Tomlinson for the 2020 presidential election."

Savanna Tomlinson for the 2020 presidential election. ☕ https://t.co/yAOTfhkVXe
🐯 BELLA DONNA 🐯 @lovelybelladonn

Savanna Tomlinson for the 2020 presidential election. ☕ https://t.co/yAOTfhkVXe

But one person who wasn't that into quote was Savanna's mom. She tweeted that her mom was "furious" about her entry, but don't worry, things are fine.

UPDATE: My mom is furious that I put that as my quote LMAO
Savy @TRILLAAXX_

UPDATE: My mom is furious that I put that as my quote LMAO

"My mom wasn't exactly mad," Savanna said. "I would say that she was more confused in the fact that I would put such a quote in the school yearbook."

She added she is excited her post got so much attention.

"It's been an amazing journey, honestly, I couldn't have ever in my wildest dreams imagined this," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

