President Obama And The First Lady Give Their Final Holiday Greeting

Merry Christmas from the White House.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. President Obama and the first lady released their final holiday message to the American people on Christmas Eve.

View this image ›

White House

2. President Obama said he needed his wife’s help to do the address, because his first one was a little rocky. They then shared a adorable throwback blooper to their first message, where the president couldn’t stop laughing.

View this image ›

Garunay, Melanie J. Eop

“You’re gonna have to pull it together, POTUS,” the first lady said in the clip.

4. The first couple said that spending eight years in the White House for Christmas has been a “true privilege,” and reflected on how much they had done.

View this image ›

White House

For one, Michelle Obama said the White House chefs have baked 200,000 Christmas cookies.

“That’s a lot of cookies,” her husband remarked.

6. And, the first lady pointed out, we have been able to hear plennntyyy of her husband’s “dad jokes.”

View this image ›

White House

“Although a few got a ~frosty~ reception,” he quipped.

8. They said this year’s White House Christmas theme is, “the gift of the holidays.” Their greatest gift, the Obamas said, has been serving the American people.

View this image ›

White House

After listing some things the president’s administration has accomplished in the past eight years, they implored Americans to show support for our military.

“As always, many of our troops are far from home this time of year, and their families are serving and sacrificing right along with them,” the first lady said. “Their courage and dedication allow the rest of us to enjoy this season. That’s why we’ve tried to serve them as well as they’ve served this country.”

10. The message inspired some people, and left others sad to see them go.

oh holy crap the Obama WH Christmas message is breaking my heart.

— Suzi Steffen (@SuziSteffen)

11. A lot of people just said .

obama's last christmas message 😭😭😭

— Ces (@immaLyons)

12. But others just appreciated the sentiment. “Spirit of service……great Christmas message from Obama family……Merry Christmas!!” said one person.

Spirit of service......great Christmas message from Obama family......Merry Christmas!! https://t.co/1R48A8CwPa

— José María Fuster (@fusterjosemaria)

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
