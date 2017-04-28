This Teen Had An Amazingly Petty Response When Her Ex Asked For His Prom Money Back

Share On more Share On more

Maria, a high school senior from Colorado, had been dating her now-ex-boyfriend for about a year. Last Friday, he called and broke up with her about a week before her prom.

"He had to go on a basketball trip, and called me and said, 'This isn't working out,'" Maria told BuzzFeed News.

Maria said she later found out her ex was attending another prom with a different girl. Around the same time, he asked her if he could have $95 back he spent on prom expenses.

Maria said that when she was chatting with friends about the situation, she began brainstorming ways to pay her ex back, but also be "petty."

"Guys, let's do something funny, let's mess with him," Maria recalled telling them.

She added that she didn't want to hurt her ex, but just do something "harmless" to mess with him a little.