This Teen Had An Amazingly Petty Response When Her Ex Asked For His Prom Money Back

Maria, a high school senior from Colorado, had been dating her now-ex-boyfriend for about a year. Last Friday, he called and broke up with her about a week before her prom.
"He had to go on a basketball trip, and called me and said, 'This isn't working out,'" Maria told BuzzFeed News.
Maria said she later found out her ex was attending another prom with a different girl. Around the same time, he asked her if he could have $95 back he spent on prom expenses.
Maria said that when she was chatting with friends about the situation, she began brainstorming ways to pay her ex back, but also be "petty."
"Guys, let's do something funny, let's mess with him," Maria recalled telling them.
She added that she didn't want to hurt her ex, but just do something "harmless" to mess with him a little.
Maria came up with a seriously funny plan. She went around to a bunch of different banks, and got her ex the $95. There was just one little catch...
She got it in VERY small denominations. Pennies, in fact.
Maria decided to tweet about her scheme, because it was easier than texting all her friends about it.
Her tweet totally blew up, and people crowned her the official queen of petty.
"Hello. I'm from the Petty Foundation. Just passing thru. Here's your ✅ for next level Pettiness. Good day Miss."
Some called her a "hero."
"Props to you, you're a savage fuck him you better slay prom."
As for her ex, he posted his own photo of the pennies to Twitter. "When you break up with your crazy ass ex and she swears she pissed you off but really she just made you laugh 😂 I can't wait for prom 2k17," he wrote.
As for Maria, shortly after her ex broke up with her, one of her good guy friends asked her to go to the dance with him instead. He even did a whole "promposal" for her.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.