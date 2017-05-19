Sections

People Are Enjoying This Woman's Simple Response When She Was Insulted On A Trump Tweet

Hit 'em with the truth.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Ines, a Swedish woman who splits her time between Lund and London. She has built an impressive follower count on Twitter, which she told BuzzFeed News happened organically.

Twitter: @inihelene

"Three years ago, I didn't think I'd be doing any of this," she said. "I was 'just' a finance student. My online presence began with Instagram, and now Twitter. I decided to use my platform for good."

She said she tweets now mostly about politics, and sometimes her life.

"I like to switch things up," she said.

On a few occasions, she has decided to respond to President Trump's tweets, though she said not all the time because "the interactions get quite unpleasant."

"His tweets are pretty outrageous. You don't expect that from a president," she said.

So, this week Ines decided to respond to one of Trump's tweets she said she found "funny." Trump wrote, "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!" She responded: "Then you must be really bad."

@realDonaldTrump Then you must be really bad.
Ines Helene @inihelene

@realDonaldTrump Then you must be really bad.

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Trump deleted the original tweet she responded to, but the new version is here.)

As people tend to do in response to Trump, a few people jumped on Ines' tweet with some "well...actuallys."

Twitter

Ines came up with a pretty simple, but kind of hilarious response.

@djwadeq @BIackiechan @realDonaldTrump Accept what? He is literally not my president. I'm Swedish.
Ines Helene @inihelene

@djwadeq @BIackiechan @realDonaldTrump Accept what? He is literally not my president. I'm Swedish.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her response was soon picked up by other people on Twitter, who really appreciated her humor this week.

I can't believe Twitter is free.
Yashar @yashar

I can't believe Twitter is free.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were big fans of the thread.

dead, I am dead
shauna @goldengateblond

dead, I am dead

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yes. This.

Great thread https://t.co/YsBsmyK4cq
Elgot @MaxElgot96

Great thread https://t.co/YsBsmyK4cq

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The replies to Trump tweets make it all worth it."

the replies to trump tweets make it all worth it
Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

the replies to trump tweets make it all worth it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ines said she is happy her tweet seemed to make people laugh.

"I am guilty of sometimes reading the replies to Trump's tweets just for amusement," she said. "There is just so much anger. I'm happy this was a fun thing."

BuzzFeed News has contacted the other tweeter for his comment on the viral exchange.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

