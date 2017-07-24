Sections

This Dad Had The Most Amazing Hack When His Dog Chewed Up His Shoes

This is almost too dad to handle.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Lindsay Onuffer is a 20-year-old college student from Pennsylvania. She says her dad, Steve, is a handy guy.

"He is always building stuff and fixing stuff," she told BuzzFeed News.
"He is always building stuff and fixing stuff," she told BuzzFeed News.

Recently, Steve's skills came in handy when a pair of his shoes were chewed up by the family dog, Sam. (He only looks innocent.)

Rather than toss the shoes, Steve grabbed a knife and created a version 2.0 of his shoes. Voila, sandals!

Lindsay said her dad explained "he really liked those sneakers because they were comfy.""So instead of throwing them out he grabbed some scissors and a utility knife and made them into sandals so that he could still wear them," she said.
Lindsay said her dad explained "he really liked those sneakers because they were comfy."

"So instead of throwing them out he grabbed some scissors and a utility knife and made them into sandals so that he could still wear them," she said.

Lindsay said she thought her dad's hack was hilarious. She decided to share it on Twitter, and people thought it was peak dad.

My dog chewed my dad's sneakers so he cut them into sandals 🙄
Lindsayheyyy @Lindsay_Onuffer

My dog chewed my dad's sneakers so he cut them into sandals 🙄

Is there a more classic dad move?

@Lindsay_Onuffer @brendan10120 If this isn't a classic dad move I don't onow what is
Ryan Gorgacz @gorgy1245

@Lindsay_Onuffer @brendan10120 If this isn't a classic dad move I don't onow what is

Thanks for introducing us to 3017, dad!

Connect With USNews