This Dad Had The Most Amazing Hack When His Dog Chewed Up His Shoes

Lindsay Onuffer is a 20-year-old college student from Pennsylvania. She says her dad, Steve, is a handy guy.
Recently, Steve's skills came in handy when a pair of his shoes were chewed up by the family dog, Sam. (He only looks innocent.)
Rather than toss the shoes, Steve grabbed a knife and created a version 2.0 of his shoes. Voila, sandals!
Lindsay said she thought her dad's hack was hilarious. She decided to share it on Twitter, and people thought it was peak dad.
Is there a more classic dad move?
Thanks for introducing us to 3017, dad!
