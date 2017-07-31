Chris Christie Yelled At Some Dude While Cradling Nachos And People Really Can't Handle It

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday attended a baseball game between the Brewers and the Cubs at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fun!
Unfortunately, the beleaguered governor couldn't get away from the troubles plaguing him at home. After a Cubs fan heckled him, Christie couldn't take it anymore.
"You're a big shot," Christie told Joseph in video captured of the incident, while getting in his face.
During the entire confrontation, Christie cradled a bowl of nachos to his chest, because, tbh, they come first.
After the video was posted on Twitter, people had complete meltdowns over the photos and especially, the nachos.
They thought his protectiveness over his snack food was simply inspiring.
Not a chip was sacrificed.
Truly inspiring.
Highly impressive.
Relationship goals?
"Don't ever again question Chris Christie's humanity after seeing him cradle those nachos like a mother primate cradling its young."
Some even meme'd it.
Basically, this is all of us today.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
