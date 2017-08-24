 go to content
People Are In Love With This Mom Who Made Her Very First Meme And Went Viral

This is just so pure.

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Michelle and her 20-year-old daughter, Sasha. Sasha told BuzzFeed News her mom has a great sense of humor.

"She's been making puns (bad ones and good ones) for as long as I can remember," Sasha said of Michelle. "I'm convinced she can definitely out-pun anyone."Like a good daughter, Sasha has schooled Michelle in the art of memes. Michelle is totally into it."Ever since she found out what a meme was, she's been having way too much fun," Sasha said. "She always gets really excited when she makes one and sends them to me. It's honestly the cutest thing."
On the day of the solar eclipse, Michelle was getting annoyed with all the warnings to wear eclipse glasses. So, she was inspired to create a meme about it. It is so pure.

"She ended up making the joke as a response to all the warnings," Sasha said. "She was very proud of it and decided to turn it into a meme."
Michelle texted her daughter her creation, writing "hope it goes viral even though I didn't put my name on it."

Sasha decided to post her mom's meme on Twitter, to see if she could make it actually go viral. It worked! It has since been retweeted more than 90,000 times!

My mom made this meme don't let her down
My mom made this meme don't let her down

People were very big fans of Michelle.

@Junglefushimi @meakoopa tell your meme this is a good mom
@Junglefushimi @meakoopa tell your meme this is a good mom

Mom memes are SO much cooler than dad jokes.

@Junglefushimi @SerrinneWoW I'll take mom memes over dad jokes any day 👍
@Junglefushimi @SerrinneWoW I'll take mom memes over dad jokes any day 👍

12/10 amazing meme.

@Junglefushimi hello i am from the international academy of memes and have certified this meme to be memeworthy
@Junglefushimi hello i am from the international academy of memes and have certified this meme to be memeworthy

Some people even shared their own moms' social media content.

@Junglefushimi This is my mom's account on Twitter and she is learning memes and things. She even made a janky gif.… https://t.co/l53i18WNFB
@Junglefushimi This is my mom's account on Twitter and she is learning memes and things. She even made a janky gif.… https://t.co/l53i18WNFB

"This is the kind of wholesome, genuine content we need in these dark times," one person concluded.

@Junglefushimi this is the kind of wholesome, genuine content we need in these dark times
@Junglefushimi this is the kind of wholesome, genuine content we need in these dark times

Both Sasha and Michelle were blown away at the retweets, and Michelle has decided she wants to be called "memer mom."

Update: I let my mom know what you all think and she is very pleased and has also decided she wants to be known as… https://t.co/IMAkUo0zbp
Update: I let my mom know what you all think and she is very pleased and has also decided she wants to be known as… https://t.co/IMAkUo0zbp

"She's also very happy to have gained so many new Instagram followers and seeing all the nice comments on there has really made her day too," Sasha said of her mom.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

