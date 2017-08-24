People Are In Love With This Mom Who Made Her Very First Meme And Went Viral

"She's been making puns (bad ones and good ones) for as long as I can remember," Sasha said of Michelle. "I'm convinced she can definitely out-pun anyone."

Like a good daughter, Sasha has schooled Michelle in the art of memes. Michelle is totally into it.

"Ever since she found out what a meme was, she's been having way too much fun," Sasha said. "She always gets really excited when she makes one and sends them to me. It's honestly the cutest thing."