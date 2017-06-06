Sections

This Guy Bought His Girlfriend And Her Dog The Sweetest Gifts Ever And People Are Obsessed

Matching BFFS.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Cassandra and Nicholas, a couple that has been dating for the past eight months. Nicholas told BuzzFeed News that the couple has known each other for six years, and also dated in high school for about a year and a half.

Nicholas Purvis
Nicholas Purvis

However, Nicholas is not the only man in Cassandra's life. She also is completely in love with her dog Lucky, who she has had for 15 years.

Nicholas Purvis
Nicholas Purvis

"She loves two things more than me," Nicholas said of Cassandra. "Sleeping and her dog."

So this year for Christmas, Nicholas brainstormed ways to combine Cassandra's two favorite things. He came up with an AMAZING idea.

Nicholas Purvis

He bought Cassandra a blanket with Lucky's face on it, and bought Lucky a MATCHING one with Cassandra's face.

Nicholas Purvis

Nicholas said he had the idea to order the blankets and thought it was "hilarious."

"I just thought it was funny honestly...like who has that? It didn't have any profound meaning except to be extra," he said.

Nicholas said when he presented the gifts to Lucky and Cassandra, she started "laughing really hard."

"She didn't think I could actually get her something she would really like. A lot of people don't get her good gifts. So she was pretty surprised," he said.

A few days ago, Nicholas decided to post the gift on Reddit. His photo soon spread to Twitter, and people were obsessed.

My girlfriend loves her dog so I got her a blanket of her dog and her dog a blanket of her.
Daily Doggo @DailyCuteDoggo

My girlfriend loves her dog so I got her a blanket of her dog and her dog a blanket of her.



Everyone now wants their own BFF blanket with their pet.

@jwells9001 @DailyCuteDoggo I would want nothing else but I can't pick my favorite picture of her
sam @samm_lamm

@jwells9001 @DailyCuteDoggo I would want nothing else but I can't pick my favorite picture of her



And a LOT of people are dropping hints.

@Mdennis73 @DailyCuteDoggo just a thought for my bday 😂😉
mae @maaebetts

@Mdennis73 @DailyCuteDoggo just a thought for my bday 😂😉


@DailyCuteDoggo @katiesmiith_ need me a boyf this extra
jenna☽ @jennalinehann

@DailyCuteDoggo @katiesmiith_ need me a boyf this extra



Enjoy your blanket, Lucky!

Nicholas Purvis

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

