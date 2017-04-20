Sections

Starbucks Baristas Totally Hate The Unicorn Frappuccino And Are Losing It Online

"It's literally a poison-infused abomination."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

ICYMI (but you definitely didn't because this is inescapable and no one is safe) Starbucks just released the unicorn frappuccino.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @starbucks

The new drink resulted in unicorn MANIA. Instagram feeds were soon flooded with people trying the drink.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @siil26

Starbucks baristas also posted about the craziness, with some showing just how many fraps they had to make.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @liebling_rd_

And some of them could NOT handle it. In one viral rant, a self-proclaimed barista named Braden totally freaked out about how much it sucks to make it.

#unicornfrappuccino @Starbucks this happened at work today. 🦄
Braden Burson @iambburson

#unicornfrappuccino @Starbucks this happened at work today. 🦄

Reply Retweet Favorite

"PLEASE DON'T GET IT," he yelled.

A lot of Starbucks workers said they could relate, dubbing Wednesday the worst day ever to be a barista.

@iambburson @Starbucks I relate to this so well 😂😂 today has been one hell of a day for us baristas
Cazsion @cazsion

@iambburson @Starbucks I relate to this so well 😂😂 today has been one hell of a day for us baristas

Reply Retweet Favorite

They couldn't handle the constant onslaught of unicorn requests.

@iambburson @Starbucks This connects with me spiritually as a barista today.
Brandie @BrandieJDB

@iambburson @Starbucks This connects with me spiritually as a barista today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One barista even posted a photo of his hand (stained with unicorn blood) after the day from hell.

instagram.com

"MY HANDS ARE STAINED PINK."

Twitter

Some openly encouraged people not to order it, saying it doesn't even taste good. "It's literally a poison-infused abomination."

Twitter

And others just had no patience for the situation.

kristian esparza @Lordashian

"Hi what can I -" UNICORN DRINK. #BaristaProblems

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Mood," this barista wrote.

Instagram

Customers also reported that baristas are at their wits end with the unicorn craze.

Asked a Starbucks barista about #unicornfrappuccino:
Eliza Beth @thelstattruns

Asked a Starbucks barista about #unicornfrappuccino: "It's white mocha+mango+sour sugar powder. It's the worst thing that has ever happened"

Reply Retweet Favorite

One even said he had a perfect place for the frap...the trash.

*walks into starbucks* Barista *don't order the unicorn 🦄 frappe* me *okay?* Barista *pulls out trash can* #unicornfrappuccino 🤢
Jessica Anderson @Jessicanders_on

*walks into starbucks* Barista *don't order the unicorn 🦄 frappe* me *okay?* Barista *pulls out trash can* #unicornfrappuccino 🤢

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others are openly warning their customers that they aren't huge fans of the frap's flavor.

I knew I was getting into some risky shit when I ordered the #UnicornFrappuccino and the barista told me not to.....
Lauren DiB 🥀 @LDiBennardo

I knew I was getting into some risky shit when I ordered the #UnicornFrappuccino and the barista told me not to.....

Reply Retweet Favorite

In short, these things are made from barista tears.

Twitter

"I saw the terror on my co-workers' faces," one barista said.

Twitter

Godspeed baristas...at least you get a break before PSL season.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @starbucks

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

