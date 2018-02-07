An Ex-LuLaRoe Employee Says In A Lawsuit His Coworkers Called Him The N-Word And Bullied Him With Slave Songs

Share On more Share On more

A former warehouse employee of the multilevel marketing company LuLaRoe has sued the firm, saying he was repeatedly called a "n*gger" and was taunted with slave songs while he worked there. After he complained to LuLaRoe multiple times, the ex-employee alleges he was fired.

Brandon Stubblefield filed the lawsuit on Jan. 18 in California Superior Court in Riverside. It names LuLaRoe, Stubblefield's former supervisor, Hector Casas, and 20 other unnamed defendants.

Stubblefield, according to the complaint, worked as a forklift operator at LuLaRoe's warehouse in Corona, California, from November 2016 until his employment was terminated in July 2017.

Casas became his direct supervisor "shortly after the holidays at the end of 2016," according to the lawsuit.

"We do not comment on open litigation related to an employee matter," LuLaRoe said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "LuLaRoe is strongly committed to maintaining a fair, inclusive and safe workplace environment where all of our employees work hard and treat one another with dignity and respect."

BuzzFeed News called a number connected to Casas, which rang unanswered and didn't have a functioning voice mailbox.

The second number was answered by a man who identified himself as Hector's son, Carlos. When told BuzzFeed News was calling about a lawsuit, Carlos said he would not provide his father's number and that he had no comment.

Stubblefield's lawyer didn't immediately return a request for comment.