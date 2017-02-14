A Couple Canceled Their $350,000 Wedding After Their Family Brawled At The Rehearsal Dinner

2. Amy Bzura and Brad Moss were supposed to be married last year on Oct. 29, the New York Post reported.

However, the relationship ended with a bang at the couple’s rehearsal dinner the night before.

The trouble began when Amy Bzura’s brother, Adam Bzura, asked to speak at the dinner. This allegedly incensed the groom’s father, Robert Moss, the newspaper reported.

According to a lawsuit filed by Bzura’s father, Bruce, the argument culminated in the groom-to-be’s brother punching the bride-to-be’s brother in the face.

Robert Moss, the groom’s father, also tried to attack Adam Bzura, but was restrained, according to the lawsuit.

“The rehearsal dinner ended in shouting and tears,” the lawsuit states.