These College Roommates Just Realized Their Moms Are Long-Lost BFFs And Now They're Reuniting

Roaya Jannatipour

On Roaya's first day of classes at Cal, her friend from high school called and told her she had a friend from summer camp she wanted to introduce Roaya to.

Roaya's friend told her that she thought Roaya would get along with her friend, a fellow freshman from Virginia named Nissma Bencheikh, because they were so alike.

"They both went to the same summer camp in New York together, and throughout the whole thing, she said this girl totally reminded her of me," Roaya said of her friend.