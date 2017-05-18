Sections

Women Are Saying All Instagram Models Were Inspired By Bratz Dolls And Honestly They Are Right

"Bratz were lowkey the pioneers of Instagram looks."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Women on Twitter are totally cracking up because they have come to a hilarious realization. All of the makeup looks that are goals in 2017 look pretty similar to a huge staple of their childhoods: Bratz dolls.

bratz dolls were fucking prophetic honestly, it's 2017 and now ppl dress like this and do their makeup like this (c… https://t.co/EEkc5crliQ
glorfindel sharez0ne @laurefindiI

bratz dolls were fucking prophetic honestly, it's 2017 and now ppl dress like this and do their makeup like this (c… https://t.co/EEkc5crliQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

This realization has been popping around the internet for a while, but just spread to the masses this week. One tweet in particular, from user @LexHurtado_, went super viral when she proclaimed that of course her generation would grow up to slay.

These are the dolls we grew up with and we're expected to NOT be boujee?!😂 YOU SEE THIS SLAY TEAM?!
Puchi @LexHurtado_

These are the dolls we grew up with and we're expected to NOT be boujee?!😂 YOU SEE THIS SLAY TEAM?!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"These are the dolls we grew up with and we're expected to NOT be boujee?!😂 YOU SEE THIS SLAY TEAM?!" she wrote of Bratz dolls.

Many women agreed, saying the resemblance was truly astonishing. As it turns out, Bratz were the original MUA queens.

Bratz dolls were really ahead of their time. They look just like a pack of Instagram models. https://t.co/EewncfB7kK
🌊emefa @tamakloeee

Bratz dolls were really ahead of their time. They look just like a pack of Instagram models. https://t.co/EewncfB7kK

Reply Retweet Favorite

And maybe, just maybe, they inspired a generation of slay-age?

@tamakloeee @Madd_Thinker Plot twist. Instagram models look like this because bratz dolls told them that's what Beaut looks like.
Achilles @THEGREATESP

@tamakloeee @Madd_Thinker Plot twist. Instagram models look like this because bratz dolls told them that's what Beaut looks like.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"No no instagram models look like THEM. WE learned from THEM. life imitates art. bratz dolls ARE art. THEY taught US," one person proclaimed.

no no instagram models look like THEM. WE learned from THEM. life imitates art. bratz dolls ARE art. THEY taught US. https://t.co/xxPZH4nmA0
rebecca @beccalikesbacon

no no instagram models look like THEM. WE learned from THEM. life imitates art. bratz dolls ARE art. THEY taught US. https://t.co/xxPZH4nmA0

Reply Retweet Favorite

They INVENTED the makeup looks on your feed now.

@LexHurtado_ @vngxxi These dolls were out here doing cut creases and winged liner before we knew what it was 😩😂
Kathlyn @KathlynNicoleG

@LexHurtado_ @vngxxi These dolls were out here doing cut creases and winged liner before we knew what it was 😩😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fade? Check.

@KathlynNicoleG @kinkibums @LexHurtado_ @vngxxi Can we talk about this fade like BITCH GOOD NIGHT SHE cancelled al… https://t.co/iNhKAppXGI
Honeybee🐝 @Honey_Mingyu

@KathlynNicoleG @kinkibums @LexHurtado_ @vngxxi Can we talk about this fade like BITCH GOOD NIGHT SHE cancelled al… https://t.co/iNhKAppXGI

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cut crease? Check.

bratz invented cut crease eye looks tbh https://t.co/ivpK6NOee7
abby @MURDERSQUASHS

bratz invented cut crease eye looks tbh https://t.co/ivpK6NOee7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Matte lip? Check. "THEY SHOWED THE GIRLS."

Bratz had their face beat to the gawdss. That cut crease, knife sharp liner, matte lip screams IG honey/baddie. THE… https://t.co/KCuZXKnxH9
neaux @larimarer

Bratz had their face beat to the gawdss. That cut crease, knife sharp liner, matte lip screams IG honey/baddie. THE… https://t.co/KCuZXKnxH9

Reply Retweet Favorite

They even taught us their secrets in makeup tutorials.

@LexHurtado_ Lets not forget how they also trained us💄💅🏼 god bless❤️💕
Hayley Rose Finch @hazyrose182

@LexHurtado_ Lets not forget how they also trained us💄💅🏼 god bless❤️💕

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were very pleased to realize that life was imitating art. "This shit makes me so mf happy bratz doll had a big impact on my life and I didn't even know it."

@LexHurtado_ This shit makes me so mf happy bratz doll had a big impact on my life and I didn't even know it
Rae💎 @BabygirlRaenice

@LexHurtado_ This shit makes me so mf happy bratz doll had a big impact on my life and I didn't even know it

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Bratz were low-key the pioneers of Instagram looks."

Bratz were lowkey the pioneers of instagram looks https://t.co/EUJsNOO3cR
Angel of Color @johanamamaa

Bratz were lowkey the pioneers of instagram looks https://t.co/EUJsNOO3cR

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some even trolled Instagram stars, like Kylie Jenner, with memes featuring Bratz.

@LexHurtado_ The bratz are dead and were replaced with a look a like: a conspiracy theory thread
Julia Harold @julianicole96

@LexHurtado_ The bratz are dead and were replaced with a look a like: a conspiracy theory thread

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the overwhelming sentiment was: Bratz for life.

bratz are style icons that cannot be topped
bratz elitist 🌷 @deathbyliberals

bratz are style icons that cannot be topped

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Jade inspired boujee bad bitch I am today😌"

@LexHurtado_ Jade inspired boujee bad bitch I am today😌
Sharpay Evans✨ @jbdstyles

@LexHurtado_ Jade inspired boujee bad bitch I am today😌

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

