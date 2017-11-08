These 4-Year-Old BFFs Are Convinced They Are Twins And Are Clapping Back At People Who Say Otherwise

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland are two 4-year-old best friends from Miami. And when we say best friends, we mean they do EVERYTHING together. Seriously.
The girls hit it off "instantly" when they met as 3-year-olds at school and have been besties every since, Jia's mom, Ashley Sarnicola, told BuzzFeed News.
The girls also were born just two days apart, on June 3rd and June 5th. So, they decided to have a joint fourth birthday party, and dressed like twins, of course.
Advertisement
Since they had their party together, the girls now tell people they have the same birthday AND they are twins.
Recently, Jia and Zuri were out when they told some other little girls they were twins. The girls, according to Williams, told Zuri and Jia they couldn't be sisters.
Williams was so touched by the exchange, she decided to share it on Twitter. People totally loved the story of the tiny BFFs.
They said there are plenty of adults who could learn from Jia and Zuri's example.
And a ton of people also defended the fact that they DEF are twins.
Advertisement
DEAL WITH IT.
Yep.
Facts are facts.
Exactly.
Keep being awesome, Jia and Zuri!
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.