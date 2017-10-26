 back to top
This Couple's Pics Have Shaken Twitter To Its Core Because Of One Hilarious Detail

Why is she doing a photo shoot by herself?

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Julissa and Austin are a couple from South Texas. Julissa is a student studying to be an aesthetician and her partner is currently serving in the Army.

Julissa told BuzzFeed News that Austin is planning on heading into law enforcement once he gets out of the military.
Last Friday, the couple headed out to an open field with some beautiful trees to shoot some couple's photos.

Julissa said she wanted to make sure she had some photos with Austin in uniform before he gets out of the Army.
The photos, shot by Norma Acosta Photography, turned out very nice. Julissa was pleased with them and showed the group of them to her mom when she got them back.

But as her mom looked at one of the photos, she genuinely believed Julissa was sitting by herself.

"I thought she was making a camo joke, but she was serious," Julissa said.
Austin's camouflage is way too effective, right? It's almost like Julissa is just sitting on a bench by herself!

Julissa decided to share the photos on Twitter, and, well...

People literally couldn't spot Austin.

"Bruh I deadass didn't see him in the first pic lmfaoooo."

People couldn't stop laughing at the very, very effective camo.

Some people were shook.

Minds were blown.

That's not a log!

How is she floating like that?

Of course, people made camo jokes.

Or just good jokes.

So congrats on the effective camo, US military! You're doing amazing, sweeties!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

