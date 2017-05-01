Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Are Trolling Victoria Justice Again After She Responded To The Ariana Grande Meme

Poor Victoria.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

ICYMI, last week the internet was blessed with this seriously funny old video of Victoria Justice being petty to Ariana Grande, who was her then-costar on Victorious.

adam @sidetosIut

Reply Retweet Favorite

It soon was turned into a pretty amazing meme.

Ariana: i'm the hardest working 23 year old Victoria: I THINK WE'RE ALL HARD WORKING 23 YEAR OLDS
adam @sidetosIut

Ariana: i'm the hardest working 23 year old Victoria: I THINK WE'RE ALL HARD WORKING 23 YEAR OLDS

Reply Retweet Favorite

(This one is my personal fave).

Martin Luther King: I have a dream Victoria Justice: I think we all have a dream
Lucille Austero @alexrea98

Martin Luther King: I have a dream Victoria Justice: I think we all have a dream

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, Justice has finally responded to the meme and the alleged ~drama~ behind it, by posting one of the doctored photos from the meme's evolution.

I think we ALL have better things 2 do than dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama. That said, Im kind of excited… https://t.co/anbmMMt6JF
Victoria Justice @VictoriaJustice

I think we ALL have better things 2 do than dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama. That said, Im kind of excited… https://t.co/anbmMMt6JF

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I think we ALL have better things 2 do than dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama. That said, Im kind of excited to finally be a meme 😂," she wrote.

Her tweet may have backfired with some people though, as they are dragging her even more for her "salty" response.

@VictoriaJustice lol so many flavours why you choose salty
Raphael Gomes @raphablueberry

@VictoriaJustice lol so many flavours why you choose salty

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people said the ~evidence~ was that Justice cropped Grande out of the photo.

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL think you salty af because you cropped ariana out
dee @badgaldle

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL think you salty af because you cropped ariana out

Reply Retweet Favorite

But a lot of other people are now just trolling her even more with the meme.

@VictoriaJustice @flawless_don I think we ALL know the drama was very existant
🌺 @GiaOliviera

@VictoriaJustice @flawless_don I think we ALL know the drama was very existant

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they threw a loooot of shade at her.

@VictoriaJustice @whytryshay i think we ALL know that you're still jealous of ariana
michaela @hotlineari

@VictoriaJustice @whytryshay i think we ALL know that you're still jealous of ariana

Reply Retweet Favorite

OMG.

@VictoriaJustice I think we ALL still think Ariana was the best singer from victorious
diana @ronnisus

@VictoriaJustice I think we ALL still think Ariana was the best singer from victorious

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some people made it a nice meme.

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL think ur the sweetest with the best sense of humor and u definitely deserve the wor… https://t.co/YNVo6L4weg
hafsa,,❁ @hugforvic

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL think ur the sweetest with the best sense of humor and u definitely deserve the wor… https://t.co/YNVo6L4weg

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, we can all agree on this.

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL agree on how iconic this is
️️️️️️️️️ @inkfeels

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL agree on how iconic this is

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With USNews