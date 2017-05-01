People Are Trolling Victoria Justice Again After She Responded To The Ariana Grande Meme

ICYMI, last week the internet was blessed with this seriously funny old video of Victoria Justice being petty to Ariana Grande, who was her then-costar on Victorious.
It soon was turned into a pretty amazing meme.
(This one is my personal fave).
Well, Justice has finally responded to the meme and the alleged ~drama~ behind it, by posting one of the doctored photos from the meme's evolution.
"I think we ALL have better things 2 do than dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama. That said, Im kind of excited to finally be a meme 😂," she wrote.
Her tweet may have backfired with some people though, as they are dragging her even more for her "salty" response.
And some people said the ~evidence~ was that Justice cropped Grande out of the photo.
But a lot of other people are now just trolling her even more with the meme.
And they threw a loooot of shade at her.
OMG.
Although some people made it a nice meme.
Basically, we can all agree on this.
