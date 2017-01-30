Here’s How Trump’s Ban Is Affecting People, In Their Own Words

“My name is Salma Elfaki. I came to this country as a refugee and I am currently a green card holder. I came to the United States 17 years ago. I waited in line for my citizenship. I am currently waiting for the oath ceremony to finally become a United States citizen.

I am from Sudan. I chose to come to America to make a better life for myself and my family.

I am also a pediatrician. I am a small business owner. My private practice employs five women of diverse backgrounds. I am a single mother and so are most of my employees. I pay them way more than minimum wage and provide benefits such as health insurance and 401(k). I have over 4,000 patients in my practice, over 80% of them are Medicaid recipients. I am also a cancer survivor.

All of my accomplishments — beating cancer, raising an amazing 13-year-old, starting a business, helping my community, and providing employment and a good life for all the women that I employ — would not have been possible had I not to come to this country.

I am still not a US citizen but I pay my fair share of taxes happily. My family is still overseas. I see them about once a year. Now, I don’t know if I will be able to see them anytime soon. They can’t come here clearly, after the executive order; and I’m afraid if I travel I wouldn’t be allowed to come back home. The home that I made for myself for the past 17 years, for my patients, my 4,000 children that depend on me for their healthcare needs. I may not be able to come back to the only place that my daughter has known as her home, her friends, her school, her neighborhood.

It is clear that the American people are not being told the truth. If indeed the reason to ban people from those countries is to prevent terrorists from entering the United States, why are folks from other countries who have committed mass murders here not on that list?

I am not suggesting that we should profile people based on actions of a small group, but this makes no sense. This is discrimination. But you’re also keeping families apart — good, hard-working people who only wanted to make a better life for themselves and others. In fact, the majority of people affected by this ban are decent law-abiding human beings.

I’ve never felt so trapped before in my life. I can’t see my family for an indeterminate amount of time. If I do travel to see them, there’s a risk I will not be allowed to come back here, and then what happens to my family, my patients,my employees?

This situation should not continue. This ban is unconstitutional. America is immigrants — they built and continue to build this country. Stop dividing us.

Please. Let’s build bridges not walls.”

— Dr. Salma Elfaki, M.D.