Diana Durkin is a 19-year-old from Houston. She's a sophomore at Texas Tech University, but took this past semester off to help her family recover from Hurricane Harvey. She told BuzzFeed News she's REALLY excited to go back to school next week.
Diana has always had a lot of school spirit, and was even nominated for "most spirited" in high school. So when she got to Texas Tech, she said totally embraced her new school and all their customs and traditions.
When she was standing bored in the security line, she noticed a guy wearing a Texas Tech sweatshirt. Without thinking about it, she threw up her hand gun symbol to him.
Suddenly, she felt a tap on her shoulder. It was a TSA agent, who pulled her out of line and asked to speak to her.
The agent sternly asked for her ID and said she was pulled for making gun symbols in the airport.
"She said, 'What are you doing? You can't do that in an airport.'”
She says she was terrified, thinking to herself, "Oh my gosh, they think I'm a terrorist," and, "Oh my gosh I'm going to jail."
“I'm just sitting there, almost in tears, like, 'No, I'm just really dumb, I'm not a terrorist!'”
Diana said the ordeal felt like hours, but in reality was much shorter. She was given a full screening and pat down. She said she was panicking and even showed them her student ID to try and explain.
“Please don't send me to jail, I'm not going to survive very long in jail," she said she was thinking.
Finally, the TSA let Diana off with a warning, and she promised to never do it again. Meanwhile, a tweet she had sent out in a panic during the incident was quickly going viral.
Diana said she was shocked by how big her tweet got, so felt she had to call her mom to warn her. Her mom hung up on her in frustration at first, but has since embraced her daughter's fame, calling herself "Kris Jenner." 😹
