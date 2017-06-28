Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Lactose Intolerant People Are Really Relating To This Guy's Explosive Struggles At Starbucks

"I don't order soy milk because I'm bored and want my drink order to sound fancy. I order soy milk so that my bottom doesn't blast fire for 4 hours."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

‎Demit Strato is a 28-year-old New Yorker who, like many of us, enjoys a nice iced coffee from time to time.

‎Demit Strato

However, he has a problem. He found out about four years ago he is lactose intolerant, so his coffees can become catastrophic if he doesn't put in non-dairy milk.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @starbucks

Even worse, Strato told BuzzFeed News his non-dairy requests are sometimes not honored. Leading, he said, to VERY BAD THINGS.

"I've been going to coffee shops for a decade and it's happened more times than I can count," he said.

He said he would estimate about one in every 50 times he gets coffee, he has — let's just say — stomach issues.

"I'll get some cross contamination or just straight up regular milk," he said.

This month, Strato claims it happened twice. While bored on the toilet from one of these ~incidents~ this week, he decided to publicly appeal to Starbucks about his woes.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: Starbucks

He wrote:

This is the second time I ordered a Venti Iced Coffe with Soy Milk this month where the Soy Milk request was ignored and regular milk was instead used. I've pooped 11 times since the A.M. My bottom hurts from all the wiping. Do you think I enjoy soy milk? Does anyone enjoy soy milk? Really? I don't order soy mill because I'm bored and want my drink order to sound fancy. I order soy milk so that my bottom doesnt blast fire for 4 hours. I'm not a Charmander. Thank you for listening to my rant.
P.S. I'm writing this from the comfort OF MY TOILET.

His post quickly spread through Facebook. While many people were laughing at his eloquently-worded rant, many people with the same allergy were like, "YES."

Facebook

SO many people could relate to his pain...literally.

Facebook

Like this horror story before a race...no.

Facebook

Or this shopping disaster.

Facebook

"This is why I'm a paranoid barista stalker. I don't enjoy reenacting the poo scene from Dumb and Dumber when someone poisons my beverage w cow juice!!!"

Facebook

Baristas also weighed in to say sorry and provide some helpful tips.

Facebook

"As a former Starbucks barista and someone with lactose intolerance, I empathize with you and apologize on behalf of all baristas."

Facebook

Strato called his post going viral an "awesome surprise."

"You'd be really surprised by how many women are trying to go out on a date after this, too," he said.

He's even got some free stuff. Verb sent him some of their lactose-free energy bars, and toilet fragrance company Poo-Pourri has promised him a package as well.

Starbucks didn't comment on his post, but Strato said the company sent him a $50 gift card in the mail. A spokesperson didn't immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews