This 18-Year-Old Let His Little Sister Practice Her Nail Skills On Him And Everyone Agrees He Looked Fierce

"I need a man who gonna let our future daughter do shit like this."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sugar Siah is an 18-year-old who lives in Texas. His younger sister, London, is an aspiring beautician.

Last week, London, 14, asked Siah if she could practice her skills by applying some fake nails to him. He was happy to help.

"[I] thought this would be a good way to bond after she asked if she could do them," he said.
"[I] thought this would be a good way to bond after she asked if she could do them," he said.

Here he is getting his mani.

And here is the result. SLAY!

Oh heyyy.

Siah said he loves Twitter, so he decided to share photos of himself werking it. "Not gonna lie I feel like a bad bitch," he wrote.

suga.mp4 @sugarsiah

People loved his tweet, especially how confident he was.

@sugarsiah @lordmaizu Usually guys masculinity’s is so fragile.....THIS IS A MAN YALL
And how supportive of a brother he is.

@sugarsiah @ccookbr She does good work. You're awesome to support her, and cute like whoa.
They also appreciated London's ~skills.~

@sugarsiah @MADBLACKTHOT They look 🔥🔥🔥 she did so good
And Siah's ~flair.~

@sugarsiah Oh yes baaaaabyyy
Helloooo everybody.

@sugarsiah @Baebyfat He funna pull up on his homies like:
Other dudes even shared their own videos of lil' sis makeovers.

@sugarsiah @ayeee_tisha My 11 yr old sister did the same for my toes, they match the yoga ball in the back there 🤷… https://t.co/aj3cfNGa8Y
And some said it was goals. "I need a man who gonna let our future daughter do shit like this."

@sugarsiah i need a man who gonna let our future daughter do shit like this
Siah said they have enjoyed all the responses and he shared more proof he slayed with those nails.

Every one who got the playlist is has just be updated! Go check it out for ear crack x2!!
Siah admitted to BuzzFeed News it was rough getting the nails off. He said the first one took 10 minutes to remove, and he felt like he "was about to rip the soul out of my body."

"Then she explained I could use acetone, from then on it was smooth sailing," he said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

