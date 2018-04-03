 back to top
I Am Obsessed With This Adorable Dog With Mouse Ears

Goma is bae.

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Happy Tuesday, friends! My timeline has been blessed with this adorable dog with mouse ears, and I just had to share.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

This pup's name is Goma (Japanese for sesame) and she is 4. Is she not the cutest little mouse/dog you've ever seen?!

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

She can also pass for a bunny, if you're into that.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c
Goma's owners document her life in Tokyo on her Instagram page. She has more than 55,000 fans.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

Her humans say she got her unique look from being a cross between a Maltese and papillon.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

She is very intrigued by, but kind of scared of, cats.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

And it's a recurring theme on her Insta.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c
I can't stopppp.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

Goma is such a big deal now — she even has sponcon...

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

Merch...

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

And appeared at a conference called Interpets.

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

She is now going viral in the US, where people are calling her a "Mickey Mouse dog."

Micky mouse dog🐶❤️
Puppies 🐶 @PopularPups

Micky mouse dog🐶❤️

We love you, Goma!

Instagram: @marupgoma_c

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

