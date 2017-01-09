People Are Obsessed With This High Schooler Who Made A Fierce Statement With His T-Shirt

1. A teenager from Texas is going insanely viral on Twitter after posting a photo of himself rocking a shirt with a simple but powerful AF message.
2. Aaron, a 17-year-old from Houston, told BuzzFeed News he was drawn to buy the shirt because he “had problems in the past with people being homophobic.”
He originally saw the shirt on Instagram being sold by a store called Green Box Shop, and said it spoke to him.
“I have been a victim of bulling because I am gay and, yes, I have overcome all of those obstacles in my life, and when I saw the shirt I was amazed because of the message the shirt says,” he said.
Aaron said he feels like the shirt’s message is a simple one: “‘Just be quiet,’ as in, ‘If you have nothing nice to say, just don’t say it at all.”
5. Aaron said he decided to share the photos on Twitter to “send out a good message.” They have since been retweeted more than 80,000 times.
6. Many said they thought Aaron’s message was awesome and he was badass for rocking it.
7. Others said they could use a message like that in their own lives.
8. People also shared other shirts they had to speak out against homophobia.
9. Aaron said he is happy his statement has inspired so many people.
“It feels amazing to see everyone ‘ooing and awwing’ at this [shirt] and seeing them interact with the message,” he said.
