People Are Obsessed With This High Schooler Who Made A Fierce Statement With His T-Shirt

He originally saw the shirt on Instagram being sold by a store called Green Box Shop, and said it spoke to him.

“I have been a victim of bulling because I am gay and, yes, I have overcome all of those obstacles in my life, and when I saw the shirt I was amazed because of the message the shirt says,” he said.

Aaron said he feels like the shirt’s message is a simple one: “‘Just be quiet,’ as in, ‘If you have nothing nice to say, just don’t say it at all.”