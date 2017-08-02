People Are Being Burned By These iPhone Cases Filled With Glitter

A company that manufactures trendy, glitter-filled iPhone cases sold by Amazon and other retailers is recalling the accessories after reports that the liquid inside could cause chemical burns.
The company, MixBin, recalled the "liquid glitter iPhone cases" on Tuesday, according to a US Consumer Product Safety Commission release.
The recall includes all of the cases for iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 and cases sold from October 2015 to June.
In addition to Amazon, the cases were sold at Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret, and ranged in price from $15 to $65.
"There have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the U.S," the company said in a statement. "One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands."
Although the recall was just announced on Tuesday, people on social media have been talking about burns from liquid-filled cases since at least 2016. In fact, many girls have tweeted about their injuries from similar cases.
Take what happened to Stephanie: She told BuzzFeed News she got this burn on her leg from having her phone in her pocket while she was at work.
It took her leg more than a month to heal, and she said she will probably always have a scar. She bought her case, pictured, at a retailer called Charming Charlie.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Charming Charlie for comment.
Another woman, named Melissa, told BuzzFeed News she got her trendy, star-filled case on Amazon. She said she noticed cracks on her case, and then her thumb started hurting.
"I checked out my phone case and sure enough, there was liquid coming out of those cracks," she said. "And they got on my thumb and whatever that substance was burned me."
Another victim, Cassy, told BuzzFeed News that she had her rumors the cases could burn you, but ignored them.
She had the case for a year without incident, until one day she woke up from a nap and her "arm was burning."
It is unclear from some of the tweets if the cases mentioned were covered by the recall, or were produced by a different company with a similar design. Another victim, Courtney, told BuzzFeed News she got her case at Wet Seal.
Customers who can verify they bought their case from MixBin can get a full refund from the company, as long as they can provide a photo of their accessory.
