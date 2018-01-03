 back to top
OMG, It's Actually Snowing In Florida Right Now And Residents Are Stunned

It is snowing in Tallahassee for the first time in decades.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Floridians woke up Wednesday to an extremely rare sight: It was snowing!

Yep, for the first time since 1989, the city of Tallahassee is experiencing snow. City officials were so excited they even made a whole promo video about it!

For the first time in 28 years, snow is falling in #Tallahassee. #TLHWinterStorm #StayWarm @LeonCounty @WFSUNews… https://t.co/6Tn4efHmaA
City of Tallahassee @COTNews

For the first time in 28 years, snow is falling in #Tallahassee. #TLHWinterStorm #StayWarm @LeonCounty @WFSUNews… https://t.co/6Tn4efHmaA

People in Florida are FREAKING OUT about the wintry mix. Many are documenting their experience on social media.

It's a BFD!

They donned their ~winter gear~.

And headed outside!

She needs that parka today!

They built snowmen!

And tasted snowflakes!

Some weren't too pleased.

Others, like this pup, were just confused.

What are dis??

Amid the fun, the Tallahassee Police Department warned everyone to stay safe on the roads, as residents aren't used to driving in snow.

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving &amp; don’t expose y… https://t.co/EZIckmBwqs
Tallahassee Police @TallyPD

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving &amp; don’t expose y… https://t.co/EZIckmBwqs

Stay warm, guys!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.