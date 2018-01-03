OMG, It's Actually Snowing In Florida Right Now And Residents Are Stunned

Floridians woke up Wednesday to an extremely rare sight: It was snowing!
Yep, for the first time since 1989, the city of Tallahassee is experiencing snow. City officials were so excited they even made a whole promo video about it!
People in Florida are FREAKING OUT about the wintry mix. Many are documenting their experience on social media.
It's a BFD!
They donned their ~winter gear~.
And headed outside!
She needs that parka today!
They built snowmen!
And tasted snowflakes!
Some weren't too pleased.
Others, like this pup, were just confused.
What are dis??
Amid the fun, the Tallahassee Police Department warned everyone to stay safe on the roads, as residents aren't used to driving in snow.
Stay warm, guys!
