Are you a older person who hasn't gotten your fill of millennial-hating this week? Well the Telegraph in the UK has a new reason for you to hate them. It claims a study shows one in eight youngsters have never seen a real-life cow.
The study says young people are so losing touch with the countryside that some only see farm animals on TV. It also says there is "substantial lack of knowledge among young adults when it comes to basic fruit and vegetables."
However, as soon as the article made its way to Twitter, young people began to mercilessly troll it as the latest example of pearl-clutching millennial bashing.
Many people informed the newspaper that yes, they have seen a cow in real life.
In fact, some even got the chance to PET one.
Everyone is feeling so #blessed to be connected to the older generation, not the ruinous younger one.
Cow-spotting is a rarity among this nature-hating generation.
One even got a photo of this elusive beast.
This guy has seen a milk dog or two.
Other people were totally sincerely thanking the newspaper for introducing them to this very ~serious~ news.
Um excuse me, what is this?
"After a quick image search I'm ashamed to say that it seems what I've always thought was a cow was actually a tractor."
So if we see a cow, do we get all the benefits of being an older person?
-
So, have you seen a cow IRL?
This Newspaper Says The Newest Reason To Hate Millennials Is They Have Never Seen A Real-Life Cow
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, have you seen a cow IRL?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.