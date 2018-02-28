These College Girls Say They Exchanged Nude Pics For A Puppy And People Are Losing It

The four girls, who are all freshmen, live together in San Antonio, Texas. One of the roommates, Courtaney, told BuzzFeed News they have wanted a dog for a while. So, when her roommate Alyson saw a friend from back home selling nine husky puppies online, she asked him how much they were. The friend, a guy named Christian, gave a pretty predictable boy response: "Send nudes." He then followed it up by denying that he'd actually sent the text, saying that it was his friend. Share On email Share On email Email

Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Advertisement

Courtaney explained that Maria had been sent nude photos by a friend of hers, who asked her to look through the photos and pick which one she looked her best in (girl friends are the best).

Advertisement

Courtaney said the dog is technically Alyson's, but they are all able to cuddle and play with him, of course.

Courtaney thought the saga was funny, so she decided to tweet about it. People lost their MINDS. My roommates bought a husky with nudes...

Advertisement

But a lot of people were into it! @courtaney03

And many girls were like, get it. @JakeSwimmons @courtaney03 Yeah honestly i see absolutely nothing wrong w the transaction lmao people are trippin.… https://t.co/TqphiD4N3K

Courtaney has had to spend some time defending herself and her roomies on Twitter, over accusations that they won't take care of the pup and that they shared the photos without consent. She emphasized that they had full consent to share the photos and they are friends with the girl in question. @AKhurrricane @JakeSwimmons we all dog lovers here

She added that at first her roommate had been “freaking out” that she was going to get expelled for the tweet, but they have all since calmed down and accepted it. They now have an attitude of "haters gonna hate," she said. “Thats just how the internet works," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!