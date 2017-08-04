 go to content

This Woman's Passport Photo Is A Total Fail And It's Simply Delightful To Behold

Nice job, State Department.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Reece Lagunas and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Chelsey Ramos, from Austin. The couple will soon be going on a trip to Germany to celebrate Lagunas's 30th birthday.

Lagunas told BuzzFeed News that to prepare for the trip, he had to apply for his first passport and his girlfriend needed hers renewed.
Reece Lagunas

Lagunas told BuzzFeed News that to prepare for the trip, he had to apply for his first passport and his girlfriend needed hers renewed.

So they went to Costco to get passport photos taken. Ramos got her photo, which looked nice and normal.

Reece Lagunas

However, THIS is what she got back.

Reece Lagunas

Wow. So beautiful.

Chelsey Ramos
Chelsey Ramos

Lagunas said when his girlfriend opened her passport, she immediately screamed, "Oh my fucking God...no they didn't!"

"I ran in to see what was the matter and just started laughing," he said. "Uncontrollable giggling."

Lagunas posted the two photos on Reddit, because, of course. People thought the fail was totally amazing.

Reece Lagunas

They made many coneheads jokes, and even did some photoshopping, because it's Reddit.

Lagunas said Ramos now has a normal passport, but got to keep the conehead one."The man that helped her was super helpful," he said. "I think he pulled up the photo on his computer and also had a laugh — told her it was obviously their mistake, and provided her with all the info to get it taken care of."Ramos said neither she nor her boyfriend "expected for this to get as much traction as it has.""It's just been fun," Lagunas said. "We've all needed something extra to laugh about the last seven months, and this has helped."
Reece Lagunas

Lagunas said Ramos now has a normal passport, but got to keep the conehead one.

"The man that helped her was super helpful," he said. "I think he pulled up the photo on his computer and also had a laugh — told her it was obviously their mistake, and provided her with all the info to get it taken care of."

Ramos said neither she nor her boyfriend "expected for this to get as much traction as it has."

"It's just been fun," Lagunas said. "We've all needed something extra to laugh about the last seven months, and this has helped."

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

