This Woman's Passport Photo Is A Total Fail And It's Simply Delightful To Behold

Reece Lagunas

Lagunas said Ramos now has a normal passport, but got to keep the conehead one.

"The man that helped her was super helpful," he said. "I think he pulled up the photo on his computer and also had a laugh — told her it was obviously their mistake, and provided her with all the info to get it taken care of."

Ramos said neither she nor her boyfriend "expected for this to get as much traction as it has."

"It's just been fun," Lagunas said. "We've all needed something extra to laugh about the last seven months, and this has helped."