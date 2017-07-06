People Are Roasting Khloe Kardashian For Posting About Ice Cream During Her Brother's Meltdown

In case you weren't on the internet on Wednesday, Rob Kardashian had a total meltdown online after accusing the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, of cheating on him.
In the middle of all of this, Kardashian's older sister Khloe decided to tweet the below picture to her followers.
People were...confused at the timing of her message.
Many had one plea for her: check on your brother.
What are you doing, Khloe?
"Get your damn brother."
I mean, doesn't he probably need help?
"Call your brother, please."
Now is not the time for ice cream.
Of course, this classic Kardashian moment came to mind.
And one woman had a very specific criticism.
None of the comments seemed to bother Khloe, though. On Thursday, she followed her post up with a fried chicken recipe. "Happy #NationalFriedChickenDay!!!"
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.