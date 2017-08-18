 go to content
People Are Trolling Steve Bannon Because He Is Officially Out At The White House

"Bannon has alt-left the White House."

Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Steve Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, is officially out of a job, the White House confirmed on Friday.

Andrew Harnik / AP

People on Twitter soon began to troll Bannon without mercy.

Steve #BannonOUT
noises&amp;nonsense. @noises_nonsense

Steve #BannonOUT

A lot of people were super excited Bannon was gone.

#Bannon #BannonOut #BannonIsHistory celebrations 🎉
Erwoti @erwoti

#Bannon #BannonOut #BannonIsHistory celebrations 🎉

There was tons of rejoicing.

#BannonOut
Ray @RayAgua1031

#BannonOut

Mood:

How I feel about #BannonOut
Brad Reason @BradReason

How I feel about #BannonOut

A lot of other clever cats made some ~fun puns.~

Bannon has alt-left the White House [oh god, sam]
Sam Stein @samstein

Bannon has alt-left the White House [oh god, sam]

Good one!

A-BANNON YE ALL HOPE yes i am available for hire
Jane Coaston @cjane87

A-BANNON YE ALL HOPE yes i am available for hire

Tehehe.

Woah. I did Nazi that coming. Don't worry, Steve, I'm sure you'll be alt-right. #BannonOut
James Brownsell @JamesBrownsell

Woah. I did Nazi that coming. Don't worry, Steve, I'm sure you'll be alt-right. #BannonOut

Still others latched on to Trump's comments this week defending Confederate statues, and they all had the same joke.

BREAKING: Trump has removed a statue honoring the confederacy from the White House.
emptywheel @emptywheel

BREAKING: Trump has removed a statue honoring the confederacy from the White House.

This "statue" is gone, too. Sad!

BREAKING NEWS: Grotesque Confederate Statue Removed from the White House.
david ehrlich @davidehrlich

BREAKING NEWS: Grotesque Confederate Statue Removed from the White House.

Ice cold.

Guess Bannon isn't as beautiful as his racist statue counterparts Trump wants so desperately to preserve.
(((OhNoSheTwitnt))) @OhNoSheTwitnt

Guess Bannon isn't as beautiful as his racist statue counterparts Trump wants so desperately to preserve.

Media types all made the same joke as well.

Trump is clearly pivoting to video #BannonOUT
Sam Stein @samstein

Trump is clearly pivoting to video #BannonOUT

Everyone is doing it these days.

Enjoy your pivot to video, Steve Bannon!
Maris Kreizman @mariskreizman

Enjoy your pivot to video, Steve Bannon!

Others imagined what was really going on in the White House.

Hope Hicks looks down at her notebook. With a red pen she neatly crosses out the name: -STEPHEN K. BANNON She smiles and turns the page...
Comfortably Smug @ComfortablySmug

Hope Hicks looks down at her notebook. With a red pen she neatly crosses out the name: -STEPHEN K. BANNON She smiles and turns the page...

Or Trump's real motives.

BREAKING: Donald Trump sends Steve Bannon away to find the cure for greyscale. "I command you to heal yourself," Tr… https://t.co/ejPD9wgkSS
Mike T @majtague

BREAKING: Donald Trump sends Steve Bannon away to find the cure for greyscale. "I command you to heal yourself," Tr… https://t.co/ejPD9wgkSS

(Note: this photo isn't real and comes from the Onion)

Oh my.

Steve Bannon has resigned to spend more time with his jars of preserved animal fetuses
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

Steve Bannon has resigned to spend more time with his jars of preserved animal fetuses

And of course, people made Apprentice jokes.

Are there even any contestants left on White House season one to get fired? #bannonout
Mandy Jo @MandysLandBlog

Are there even any contestants left on White House season one to get fired? #bannonout

Or maybe it's not a joke?

So Bannon is out now? Is someone gonna get axed every week like…like… Holy shit. We are LIVING The Apprentice.
Imani Gandy @AngryBlackLady

So Bannon is out now? Is someone gonna get axed every week like…like… Holy shit. We are LIVING The Apprentice.

Who is even left at the White House anymore?

Trump in the Oval Office right now
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Trump in the Oval Office right now

Regardless, we will miss you, Steve.

Trump administration "In Memoriam": Steve Bannon edition
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

Trump administration "In Memoriam": Steve Bannon edition

And everything that could have been.

.@rosie we will never see our dream realized. #Bannon #ByeFelicia! 🎉
Margaret Cho @margaretcho

.@rosie we will never see our dream realized. #Bannon #ByeFelicia! 🎉

Another one bites the dust!

Another one bites the dust... #Bannon https://t.co/RCw5G7ZDec
New York Post @nypost

Another one bites the dust... #Bannon https://t.co/RCw5G7ZDec

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

