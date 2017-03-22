People Are Screaming After Nancy Kerrigan Was Told To “Break A Leg” On DWTS

2. But wait…did she just say…break a leg? To Nancy Kerrigan? Of the infamous Tonya Harding leg scandal?

If you have no idea what I’m talking about *cough* teens *cough*, read this.

Or, if you don’t want to click, here is the short version. Kerrigan was attacked in 1994 before the Winter Olympics by a man later revealed to be paid off by associates of Harding, her rival at the time. She later recovered and won a silver medal.

It was a big deal, and you should educate yourself.