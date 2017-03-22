People Are Screaming After Nancy Kerrigan Was Told To “Break A Leg” On DWTS

Get Our App!
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Former skating champion Nancy Kerrigan is on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Fun! Go Nancy!

Instagram: @nancyakerrigan

Fellow skater Kristi Yamaguchi wished her pal good luck in a tweet. “So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan! Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg!” she wrote.

View this image ›

Twitter

2. But wait…did she just say…break a leg? To Nancy Kerrigan? Of the infamous Tonya Harding leg scandal?

But wait...did she just say...break a leg? To Nancy Kerrigan? Of the infamous Tonya Harding leg scandal?

View this image ›

youtube.com

If you have no idea what I’m talking about *cough* teens *cough*, read this.

Or, if you don’t want to click, here is the short version. Kerrigan was attacked in 1994 before the Winter Olympics by a man later revealed to be paid off by associates of Harding, her rival at the time. She later recovered and won a silver medal.

It was a big deal, and you should educate yourself.

3. People who saw the tweet were just like, OMG this is awk.

4. OMG wat.

5. Kristi…no.

@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan

— kylie sparks (@kyliesparks)

6. This tweet is just stunning.

@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan

— Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket)

7. Some gave Kristi the benefit of the doubt, and wondered if she just didn’t think about what she was saying.

@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan

— Batman (@Batmancanseeyou)

8. But others were like, I see u Kristi.

@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan

— Belle Curves (@JaynePenelope)

9. Could this be…a savage burn?

.@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan

— Eric Francisco (@EricTheDragon)

10. Or a joke?

.@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan

— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy)

11. Wow.

@kristiyamaguchi

— Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1)

12. OMG.

@kristiyamaguchi @NancyAKerrigan

— Boris Badenov (@DevilinGeorgia)

13. But sorry people who wanted the tweet to be shady, Yamaguchi’s rep insisted in a statement to BuzzFeed News that she meant no harm:

Kristi loves Nancy and has nothing but respect for her. No ill will was intended with the tweet and Nancy herself has received and commented on the well wishes that were sent. Kristi is finding the reactions on social media humorous but unfortunately for those who want it to have been shady, that’s not the case.

14. In that case, please enjoy this one pure person who took the tweet at face value.

@kristiyamaguchi she will be great! Cannot believe it's already been 9 years since your win!

— Natalie Sanders (@JudgeNatalie)

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
