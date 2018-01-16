 back to top
This Hairstylist Used Her Viral Mugshot As An Ad To Get A Bunch Of New Clients

"I was just showing people that no matter what I went through, I ended up on top."

Stephanie McNeal
Shia Yearwood is a 24-year-old mother of two from Charlotte, North Carolina. She told BuzzFeed News she learned how to braid hair when she was only 7, and has been braiding for work for the past five years.

Yearwood said her grandmother taught her to braid hair when she was a child.

"She got into a car accident when I was younger and couldn’t use her hands like she used to, and she would teach me how to braid her hair," she said.

Her business is home-based, and she said she usually travels to her clients.

"Clients prefer to be in a more personal setting versus in a shop sometimes," she said.

Yearwood and the father of her two kids recently split up, and they both have filed restraining orders against each other. Recently, she said her ex reported her for violating that order. Yearwood turned herself in to the police on Jan. 3, and was charged with a misdemeanor.

Yearwood said she was trying to see her son, who was with her ex's parents, when she was accused of violating the order.
Yearwood said she was trying to see her son, who was with her ex's parents, when she was accused of violating the order.

Her resulting mugshot was then posted on a Twitter account called @CharlotteMugs. However, no one was paying attention to her charge — they just had one question.

"Hey girl, who does your hair?"

People LOVED her braids.

And wanted to know her secret.

Yearwood said some of the inquiries were from her actual clients being funny, but then she started to get more.

"I thought it was just people being funny on my social media. But then I started to read the responses and I realized that they were actually very positive and uplifting," she said.

So, she decided to capitalize on it. She responded to the comments by promoting her business.

She even tweeted out her availability, prices, and more.

Her tweet was retweeted thousands of times, but even better, she said she has received a ton of new clients.

In fact, Yearwood told BuzzFeed News she is "actually booked all week right now off new clients."

She said going viral has been a little weird and overwhelming.

"It’s more embarrassing because it’s not like I went viral off my hair alone," she said. "It’s attached to a mugshot, so people’s perception of me might change, and that’s the only thing I didn’t like. Once they see a mugshot you’re automatically guilty and that’s not true."

However, she said she decided to own her mugshot to show people "no matter what I went through I ended up on top."

"I took such a negative time on my life and negative situation and I made the best of it," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

