A Black Screen Just Aired For Like 30 Seconds During The Most Expensive TV Time Of The Year

Everyone was watching the second half of the Super Bowl Sunday when the feed cut out for like 30 seconds of a black screen. At first, people thought their TV was the issue...
But it turns out, people across the country saw it too.
Everyone was pretty confused.
Um, what??
Mayhem was about to ensue!
What's good, NBC Sports?
Innocent TVs could have been lost!
An NBC Sports spokesperson soon told the public that nothing ~weird~ was going on.
"We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed," they said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
However, conspiracy theories began to emerge.
Hallo what.
Could be.
This has happened before!
Some began to wonder how much that black screen cost, considering the Super Bowl is the most expensive ad time of the year.
But other people embraced the missing ad.
They luved it.
We are all that black screen.
America, 2018.
