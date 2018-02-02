A "Bachelor" Viewer Just Spotted Bekah On A List Of Missing People In California

Share On more Share On more

If you've been watching this season of The Bachelor, you have been introduced to Bekah Martinez.

Bekah is us listening to Bekah’s impersonation of Krystal! #TheBachelor

Her main defining aspects on the show, so far, have been that she gives great reactions to all the drama...

And the fact that at age 22, she is much, much younger than the bachelor, 36-year-old Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The bizarre story unfolded after the North Coast Journal published a cover story this week called "The Humboldt 35: Why does Humboldt County have the highest rate of missing persons reports in the state?" It examined why Humboldt has, according to the newspaper, "the highest per-capita rate of people reported missing in California."

The story was accompanied by a slideshow of all 35 people currently listed as missing in the county. One of them was Bekah, reported missing on Nov. 18, 2017.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Bekah's mother called deputies on Nov. 18 and filed a missing person's report for her daughter.

The mother told them she had last spoken to her daughter on Nov. 12.

"Martinez told her mother that she was going to work on a marijuana farm and would see her in seven to eight days," officials said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials said they followed "all leads" and the proper "procedure" to find Bekah. They also tried to contact Bekah and people who may know her, but were not successful.

On Dec. 12, Bekah's mother told officials she had heard from her daughter, who said she was on her way home.

However, sheriff's officials said they were still unable to contact Bekah, and so did not take her off the missing persons list.