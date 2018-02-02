 back to top
A "Bachelor" Viewer Just Spotted Bekah On A List Of Missing People In California

Honestly, trust me, you need to click here — I can't explain all of this in a headline.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you've been watching this season of The Bachelor, you have been introduced to Bekah Martinez.

Instagram: @whats_ur_sign

Her main defining aspects on the show, so far, have been that she gives great reactions to all the drama...

Bekah is us listening to Bekah’s impersonation of Krystal! #TheBachelor
The Bachelor @BachelorABC

Bekah is us listening to Bekah’s impersonation of Krystal! #TheBachelor

And the fact that at age 22, she is much, much younger than the bachelor, 36-year-old Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Instagram: @whats_ur_sign

But apparently, the drama in Bekah's personal life is much more complicated. In November, she was reported missing by her mother in California, and is still currently listed as missing on the attorney general's website.

oag.ca.gov

The bizarre story unfolded after the North Coast Journal published a cover story this week called "The Humboldt 35: Why does Humboldt County have the highest rate of missing persons reports in the state?" It examined why Humboldt has, according to the newspaper, "the highest per-capita rate of people reported missing in California."

The story was accompanied by a slideshow of all 35 people currently listed as missing in the county. One of them was Bekah, reported missing on Nov. 18, 2017.

northcoastjournal.com

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Bekah's mother called deputies on Nov. 18 and filed a missing person's report for her daughter.

The mother told them she had last spoken to her daughter on Nov. 12.

"Martinez told her mother that she was going to work on a marijuana farm and would see her in seven to eight days," officials said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials said they followed "all leads" and the proper "procedure" to find Bekah. They also tried to contact Bekah and people who may know her, but were not successful.

On Dec. 12, Bekah's mother told officials she had heard from her daughter, who said she was on her way home.

However, sheriff's officials said they were still unable to contact Bekah, and so did not take her off the missing persons list.

On Thursday, the Journal posted its story to Facebook, where Bekah was spotted by an eagle-eyed reader, and apparent Bachelor fan, Amy Bonner O'Brien. She let them know that it doesn't seem Bekah is missing, at least not on TV.

Facebook

A local resident who saw the post also contacted the sheriff's office. Deputies called Bekah's mother, who then was able to finally connect them with Bekah. She told authorities she was "not missing and was doing well," officials said.

instagram.com

However, Bekah is still listed as missing in the state attorney general's database. It's unclear if Bekah's mom made the report while Bekah was still filming the show. The season began filming at the end of September, according to a tweet from the show's creator, Mike Fleiss.

Guess who's back? Back again. Arie's back. Tell a friend. #TheBachelor #JanuArie
Mike Fleiss @fleissmeister

Guess who's back? Back again. Arie's back. Tell a friend. #TheBachelor #JanuArie

A first look promo was released on Nov. 18, the same day Bekah was reported missing by her mother.

Heads up, rose lovers! Check out the first look promo featuring #TheBachelor @ariejr with his "ladies," which I dis… https://t.co/GUGCPgdqe0
Kristen Baldwin @KristenGBaldwin

Heads up, rose lovers! Check out the first look promo featuring #TheBachelor @ariejr with his "ladies," which I dis… https://t.co/GUGCPgdqe0

Since the show premiered in early January, the filming likely took place between September and early December.

One place Bekah has not been missing from is social media. She's been posting many photos on Instagram...

Instagram: @whats_ur_sign

As well as live-tweeting the show.

even arie told me he hates bowling, but what else do you do in a city where the majority of the population has an AARP membership?
bekah martinez ♡ @whats_ur_sign_

even arie told me he hates bowling, but what else do you do in a city where the majority of the population has an AARP membership?

BuzzFeed News has contacted Bekah for comment, but she did respond to all of the hullabaloo on Twitter.

ABC

"MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??" she wrote.

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt
bekah martinez ♡ @whats_ur_sign_

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt

She also made fun of her license photo.

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All T… https://t.co/FH1165iEQS
bekah martinez ♡ @whats_ur_sign_

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All T… https://t.co/FH1165iEQS

