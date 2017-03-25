Get Our App!
The AP Said OK To Using The Singular "They" Pronoun And People Are Applauding

“Not all people fall under one of two categories for sex or gender.”

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. For the first time, the Associated Press is allowing journalists to use the singular “they” pronoun to refer to individuals who prefer to not be labeled “he” or “she.”

For the first time, the Associated Press is allowing journalists to use the singular "they" pronoun to refer to individuals who prefer to not be labeled "he" or "she."

View this image ›

Sara D. Davis / Getty Images

AP Stylebook editor Paula Froke announced the change on Friday at a conference.

3. The new entry in the 2017 style guide says the singular “they” is permissible in certain circumstances:

In stories about people who identify as neither male nor female or ask not to be referred to as he/she/him/her: Use the person’s name in place of a pronoun, or otherwise reword the sentence, whenever possible. If they/them/their use is essential, explain in the text that the person prefers a gender-neutral pronoun. Be sure that the phrasing does not imply more than one person…

The change is included in a larger section about gender and sex, which points out the two are not one and the same.

“Not all people fall under one of two categories for sex or gender, according to leading medical organizations, so avoid references to both, either or opposite sexes or genders as a way to encompass all people,” the entry states.

4. Many people on Twitter applauded the move.

5. They called it “progress.”

6. Although, some said while the move was good, it didn’t go far enough.

AP accepting they as a singular pronoun "in limited cases" is a change in the right direction but isn't enough https://t.co/vddXqbbwiI

— steph grimes (@stephgrimes)

“The stylebook is always way behind popular usage, but the guidance should be based on the personal preference of each person,” one person wrote. “I don’t understand why this is such a difficult concept for people.”

7. The AP says the new rule takes effect immediately, and will appear in the new print edition of the style book in May.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
