Former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman Says She Hopes The Show's Culture Changes

The show has been criticized for slut-shaming female stars in the past.

Stephanie McNeal
Former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman says she hopes the #TimesUp movement is able to change the culture of the hit show, which has been criticized for slut-shaming its female stars and contestants in the past.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News' AM2DM on Friday to promote her new book, Single State of Mind, Dorfman said she is "super proud" of the movement to end sexual harassment and sexism in Hollywood.

Dorfman loves that the moment is causing women to rally together and support each other.

"And I hope to see that on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette," she said. "I would love to see the Hollywood movement translate into TV, translate into real world, and yeah, it's about time, I would say."

Dorfman has previously said in a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter that she faced slut-shaming during her 2014 season of The Bachelorette.

She told BuzzFeed News she felt the men on the show get a "pat on the back" for sexual acts on air, while the women are treated differently.

"I think with this Time's Up movement it's a lot about empowering women, and us saying, 'You know what, we are equal to men and whatever men can do we can do, and usually better.'"

CORRECTION

Dorfman was the lead on The Bachelorette in 2014. An earlier version of this post misstated the year.

